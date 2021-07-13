'Fortnite' Lebron James, Other Codes for July 2021 Guide: How to Redeem, Activate Free Items at Epic Games

By Staff Reporter , Updated Jul 13, 2021 10:55 PM EDT
Close
 FORTNITE
(Photo: Photo from Fortnite's Twitter Page, @FortniteGame)

Fortnite has provided its players content through its redeemable codes system, ranging from V Bucks to emotes to weapons to accessories to skins.

For this month of July, several codes were scattered across the internet for players to redeem and use its bonuses that it will give after entering the said code. This include a code that may provide a bonus for the incoming LeBron James skin.

Fortnite Codes That Are Available

These are the codes available for this month. According to Ginx.tv, these codes are valid for a limited time only and some of them might be account specific. Also, they need to expect that most of the codes would not work.

These codes are the following: PAX7N-79CGE-NMW6T-C9NZG, FAT6P-PPE2E-4WQKV-UXP95, 8Z35X-3ZWAB-BC57H-EQTQZ, YNQJ7-4EVUP-RJDMT-ENRK6, Z4A33-NLKR2-V9X34-G3682, XTGL-9DKO-SDBV-FDDZ, XTGL-9DKO-SD9D-CWML, SDKY-7LKM-UTGL-LHTU, SDKY-7LKM-ULMF-ZKOT, MK2T-UDBL-AKR9-XROM, and MK2T-7LGP-UFA8-KXGU.

READ ALSO: 'Fortnite' LeBron James Skin: How to Get, Release Date, Price, New Content, and MORE to Expect

As for the LeBron James skin code, players may use this code: rlfac-dvx9y-7n4f7-lukck. This code might likely to be a teaser for its incoming release for players to try. Once rolled out, they can enjoy not just the LeBron James skin, but also its three new outfits.

The release of the said skin also brought in new emote, cosmetics, weapons, and accessories that are themed after with the NBA superstar such as "The Silencer" emote andf the Lion Pickaxe.

LeBron James is among the athletes and personalities, as well as fictional characters, who traversed towards the realms of Fortnite. This includes football superstar Neymar Jr., musicians Traviss Scott and Marshmello, video game streamer Ninja, Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty, and among others.

The said skin, along with others, is set to arrive today, July 14th, at 8:00 PM ET at the in-game store, with prices that are yet to be announced.

However, according to Dual Shockers, the code to redeem the LeBron James skin was not available and no longer works. Several data miners said on Twitter that no further codes are expected to arrive, unless the game's social media pages post new set of codes for players to redeem.

How to Redeem the Codes

According to Give Me Sport, Epic Games have provided the instructions needed on how to redeem Fortnite codes to earn several free items on their website.

The instruction dictates that players first need to go to the Redeem page in the Epic Games Website. They need to sign in their Epic Games account that they use for Fortnite. Next, they enter the code that they have, and press "Redeem."

Once redeemed, they can confirm if they would like to activate the code by selecting Activate. Then they need to head back to Fortnite and look at their mailbox for the reward after redeeming a code.

READ ALSO: 'Fortnite' Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 6 Challenges Guide: Where to Find and How to Use the 'Inflate-A-Bull,' Where to Place Cow Decoys

TAG fortnite, fortnite
© 2020 Game & Guide All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Join the Conversation

whats new

Tinder ‘Hot Takes’ Feature ‘Not Working, Not Matching': Any Fix Yet?

Tinder ‘Hot Takes’ Feature ‘Not Working, Not Matching': Any Fix Yet?
'Super Robot Wars 30' Pre-Order Guide: Release Date, Price, Bonuses + What's Inside

'Super Robot Wars 30' Pre-Order Guide: Release Date, Price, Bonuses + What's ...
'Fortnite' Lebron James, Other Codes for July 2021 Guide: How to Redeem, Activate Free Items at Epic Games

'Fortnite' Lebron James, Other Codes for July 2021 Guide: How to Redeem, ...
Genshin Impact Version 2.0 Weapons, Artifacts Guide: Stat Bonuses, How to Craft the 4-Star Weapons

Genshin Impact Version 2.0 Weapons, Artifacts Guide: Stat Bonuses, How to Craft ...
F1 2021 Gameplay Guide: What New Content Players Will Experience + Release Date, Price, and Bonuses

F1 2021 Gameplay Guide: What New Content Players Will Experience + Release Date...

Popular News

'Death Stranding Director's Cut' PS5 Upgrade Guide: What New Features Players ...

LoL: Wild Rift Patch 2.3b Update Guide: What New Heroes, Events, Skins, Hero ...

Aimbot: How Not to Get the Machine Language-powered Cheat Engine For XBox, All ...

Valorant Patch 3.01 Update Guide: What Bug Fixes, Changes Players Would Expect

Why You Need to Explore Playing Your Minecraft Games Through a Dedicated Server

‘Valheim’ Guide: How to Build a Wooden Roofed Bridge Step-By-Step Tutorial...

'The Sims 4' Sessions Music Festival Guide: Location, Start Time, Artists ...

Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 7 Week 3 Challenges Guide: Where to Place the Light ...

Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 7 Week 3 Quest Guide: Alien Artifacts Location Within...

Twitter Now Lets You Untag Yourself: How to 'Unmention' Your Account in Tweets
Real Time Analytics