'Pokemon GO Fest 2021' Event Guide: How to Accomplish 'The Melody Pokemon' Special Research + Legendary Raid Schedule, Other Details

At long last, the Pokemon GO Fest 2021 is now rolling out across the world, and as announced, new content that are exclusive for the event's two-day duration are now accessible for Pokemon GO Trainers, especially for those who holds the event ticket.

From Legendary Raids to Collection Challenges to a Special Research Quest, Trainers are in for a treat in this weekend Pokemon GO event extravaganza.

How to Accomplish "The Melody Pokemon"

One of the things included as part of the Pokemon GO Fest 2021 celebration is a Special Research Quest where Trainers will have the chance to catch their very own Meloetta, the Normal/Psychic-type Mythical Pokemon from the Unova region.

With this year being both the 25th anniversary of Pokémon and the fifth anniversary of Pokémon GO, this year's Pokémon GO Fest is sure to be a special event! #PokemonGOFest2021

However, unlike other Mythical Pokemon-based Research quests, this one will let them choose options for their rewards.

According to Polygon, you must first accomplish the initial step of this Special Research quest be accomplishing these sub-tasks - Earn a heart with your Pokemon buddy, Use an Incense, and Catch 10 Pokemon.

Afterwards, you will now choose either two of the event-exclusive Pikachu - the Rock Star Pikachu or the Pop Star Pikachu. According to heavy.com, your choice here will also determine the Avatar Pose that you will attain at the end of the Special Research quest.

Next, you will do another set of sub-tasks, which consist of hatching a Pokemon Egg, catching 20 Pokemon, and take a snapshot. Much like the same with the event-exclusive Pikachu, you need to pick a choice between the Galarian Zigzagoon or the Galarian Ponyta.

The next set of tasks for the Special Research quest will require you to use 15 Berries to help catch Pokemon while making 3 Curveball Throws and 3 Nice Throws in a row. Afterwards, you have the choice of having either a Flygon or a Garcevoir.

Once you make your third choice, proceed to the next step, where you will take a snapshot, walk a total distance of 1 kilometer (km), and use an Incense. Next, accomplish a new set, where you need to power up a Pokemon 3 times, evolve 3 Pokemon in your possession, and defeat 2 Team GO Rocket grunts.

Afterwards, you need to send 3 Gifts to your friends, catch 15 different species of Pokemon, and earn a heart with your Pokemon Buddy before you receive a new set of sub-tasks, which will make you use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon, Catch 10 Pokemon, and earthen 5,000 Stardust.

Finally, take a Snapshot of Meloetta, transfer 30 Pokemon, and make a new friend in the game before you totally accomplish the Special Research quest.

Once you accomplished those aforementioned tasks, you will receive rewards, including the Meloetta encounter, Lucky Eggs, Berries, Stardust, Rare Candies, and among others. You will also receive Meloetta-based cosmetics and items including a Meloetta Shirt.

GO Fest 2021 Day 2 Legendary Raid Schedule

Another part of the Pokemon GO Fest 2021 is the Legendary Raids that will be happening on June 18th. According to Gamespot, every Legendary Pokemon that appeared in-game will return as part of the 5-Star Event-exclusive Special Raids.

These Special Raids will be split into three, all of which have its own time windows. For the Wind Hour, which is scheduled at 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, the Legendaries that will be appearing are as follows -- Mewtwo, Ho-Oh, Latios, Latias, Regigigas, Altered Forme Giratina, Cresselia, Therian Forme Tornadus, and Virizon.

For the Lava Hour, which is scheduled at 11:00 AM to 12:00 noon and 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, the Legendaries that will be appearing are as follows - Motres, Entei, Regirock, Groudon, Heatran, Reshiram, therian Forme Landorus, Terrakion, and Yveltal.

For the Frost Hour, which is scheduled at 12:00 noon to 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM, the Legendaries that will be appearing are as follows - Articuno, Suicune, Lugia, Regice, Kyogre, Palkia, Kyurem, and, if depending on the region, either Azelf, Mesprit, or Uxie.

Finally, for the Thunder Hour, which is scheduled at 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM, the Legendaries that will be appearing are as follows - Zapdos, Raikou, Registeel, Rayquaza, Dialga, Therian Forme Thundurus, Cobalion, Zekrom, and Xerneas.

