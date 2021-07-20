AMD Radeon RX 6600 Series GPU Release Guide: Specs, Possible Release Date, Where to Buy, Possible Price

Several reports revealed that the AMD's Radeon RX 6600 graphics processing unit (GPU) series, both the RX 6600 XT and the RX 6600, is set to launch in August. This is despite of several issues, including a world-wide shortage of chips and other integrated electronical parts.

The Navi 23 desktop GPUs are the latest graphic cards from AMD's RDNA 2 range, and are proven appealing to the majority of the gamers due to its performance compared to mid-tier GPUs as well as its price range.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 Series Specs

According to PC Gamer, both the Radeon RX 6600 XT and the Radeon RX 6600 are under the aforementioned Navi 23 series from AMD. The RX 6600 XT has 2048 stream processor cores, while the RX 6600 has only 1792.

For both the compute units (CUs) and ray accelerators in their GPUs, the RX 6600 XT has 32 while the RX 6600 has 28. Both of them have an 8GB GDDR6 Memory with a 128-bit memory interface, a 32 MB infinity cache, and a 130 W total board power.

According to TechPowerUp.com, when it comes to recommended resolutions for video games in PCs, the RX 6600 XT can support up to 3840x2160, while the RX 6600 can support up to 2560x1440.

The RX 6600 XT can draw power from a 1x 8-pin connector with a power draw rated at 180 W maximum, while the RX 6600 draws power from a 1x 6-pin connector, with a power draw rated at 150 W maximum. Both of these GPUs have an HDMI port, two Display Ports, and connect to the rest of the system using a PCI-Express 4.0 x8 interface.

Aside from that, both of them has a 2000 MHz Memory Clock with a Base Clock speed of 2200 MHz and a Boost Clock speed of 2500 MHz.

When it comes to their performance, the RX 6600 XT has a texture rate of 320.0 GTexel/s while the RX 6600 will have a texture rate of 280.0 GTexel/s. Both of them, however, has the base 160.0 GPixel/s pixel rate.

Possible Release Date, Where to Buy, Price

Both the Radeon RX 6600 XT and the Radeon RX 6600 is rumored to be released on August 11th, according to Fudzilla. However, there are no announcements regarding its suggested retail price. According to WCCTech.com, there are rumors that the pricing for the RX 6600 XT's 8GB variant will cost $400.

The RX 6600 XT is said to be on par with NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti GPU performance-wise.

On the other hand, the RX 6600, which could be the more premium 1080p gaming card, will probably cost around $300. Despite of that, however, these pricing rumors cannot be confirmed.

