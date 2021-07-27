Fall Guys 'Ratchet and Clank' Limited time Event Guide: How to Obtain Event-Exclusive Rewards

Ratchet and Clank will land into the famous Blunderdome as the characters from the Ratchet & Clank franchise will crossover to the world of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

The 60-player multiplayer online platformer game just recently entered its Season 5, with new content, including a new jungle theme, six new levels, and additional limited time events.

The said crossover was first revealed in a leak. According to The Gamer, the said leak was first released in a tweet from a leaker revealing the costume set that looks like the duo's outer appearance that was used in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

The leaker also revealed that a "Live Events" system will be implemented for Season 5, as well as a potential Golden Hot Dog costume that can be unlockable through the said system.

How to Unlock Ratchet & Clank Items - Completing Tasks

According to the PSLS, players can obtain Ratchet & Clank-themed items, which includes banners, character colors, patterns, emotes, and costume sets that are based by both Ratchet and Clank, by completing tasks within a limited time.

Each of these tasks, once accomplished, is worth a number of points. According to GameRevolution, these are the tasks players need to be done, along with its corresponding points:

Dive 30 times (100 points), Qualify from Survival Rounds 4 times (100 points), Earn at least a bronze medal in any round 10 times (100 points), Reach Round 3 in Squad Duos Show (100 points), Dive 50 times (200 points), Earn at least a silver medal in any round 10 times (200 points), Reach Round 4 in Squad Duos Show (200 points), Earn at least a gold medal in any round 5 times (300 points), Qualify from Survival Rounds 10 times (300 points), and Win Squad Duos (500 points).

Players need to access these tasks through the Seasons/Live Events in their main menu to access, which it could be seen on the upper corner in Main Menu page.

How to Unlock Ratchet & Clank Items - Obtaining Items

According to PSLS, players can unlock the following Ratchet-themed rewards once they obtained a specific number of points for each item.

These items are the following with their corresponding points - Ratchet Banner (300 points), Ratchet Character Color (600 points), Lombax Pattern (800 points), Lower Ratchet Costume (1400 points), Upper Ratchet Costume (1600 points), and Groovitron Emote (2000 points).

According to Push Square, players may obtain these items from July 26th to August 1st. After that, players can obtain Clank-themed items from August 2nd to August 15th.

Much like the Rachet-themed items, the Clank-themed items will have corresponding points which players can earn by doing the same quests. The said items are the following with their corresponding points:

Clank Banner (300 points), Clank Character Color (600 points), Clank Pattern (800 points), Lower Clank Costume (1400 points), Upper Clank Costume (1600 points), and Clank's Laugh Emote (2000 points).

