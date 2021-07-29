Minecraft Dungeons 'Echoing Void' DLC Guide: What Would Players Expect, Price, Bonuses

Mojang announced that Minecraft Dungeons will be releasing its "Echoing Void" downloadable content (DLC) pack. This was a year after the developers of the game announce said DLC pack.

The said DLC pack will bring forth new content in the game, including a new story, as well as new missions, mobs, items, weapons, skins, and pets.

This is "The End"

Echoing Void, according to Sportskeeda, will be the conclusion of the Mincraft Dungeons' story and will focused on "The End," a dimension where players will take the last stand against Arch-Illager, who is possessing the Orb of Dominance.

Pull on your elytra, count those Eyes of Ender, and pray this won’t be your end too; Echoing Void DLC is out now!



With the truth finally unfolding, learn more about the gripping end to the Dungeons’ Orb of Dominance saga:



↣ https://t.co/FYKpqZMtCF ↢ pic.twitter.com/msgaas2hvt — Minecraft Dungeons (@dungeonsgame) July 28, 2021

The said DLC pack comes with a new patch update for the game that will bring new content to it. The Patch 1.19 Update, according to PSU, will provide support to the DLC as well other in-game features.

READ ALSO: Minecraft Powered Rails Guide: Top 3 Ways These Rails To Be Used

According to the patch notes, the Echoing Void will bring three new missions, as well as six existing missions that were expanded with the new Endersent dungeons. It will also bring all new mobs and enemies for players to face against.

The said DLC pack will also have new weapons - melee weapons such as the Backstabber, the Swift Striker, the Obsidian Claymore, the Starless Night, the Void Touched Blades, and The Beginning and The End; and ranged weapons such as the Void Bow, the Call of the Void, the Shadow Crossbow, and the Veiled Crossbow.

Aside from the weapons, new armor will be introduced such as the Entertainer's Garb, The Troubadour, Shulker Armor, Sturdy Shulker Armor, Teleportation Robes, and Unstable Robes.

Finally, new articfacts like the Shadow Shifter, the Tome of Duplication, the Vexing Chant, and the Void Quiver will be appearing in the Echoing Void.

Aside from the support for the DLC pack, the said patch update will also bring free update, including Gauntlet of Gales, a new puzzle-based mission. Players can now complete the said dungeon for a chance of finding artifacts that were previously available as part of the Howling Peaks DLC.

The free update will also bring additional enchantments such as Ambush, Shadow Blast, Void Strike, Shadow Surge, Dipping Poison, and Levitation Shot.

Finally, two new character skins and a new Endermite pet will be available in the incoming DLC pack, as well as new achievements, where players can unlock new adventures if they acquire 10 new achievements or trophies.

Prices, Bonuses

The Echoing Void DLC Pack for Minecraft Dungeons will be sold for itself for $5.99. According to Nintendo Life, players who want to have the DLC in the game itself could avail the Minecraft Dungeons: Ultimate Edition for $39.99. The Ultimate Edition also includes the game's previous DLC Packs.

They can also avail the Ultimate DLC Bundle if they own the core game itself and wanted to download the DLC Packs in one go. The Ultimate DLC Bundle will be sold for $19.99.

Mincraft Dungeons, and its Echoing Void DLC Pack, is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC.

READ ALSO: Top 5 List of Ores in Minecraft's 'Caves and Cliffs - Part 1:' Locations to Mine + How to Get Them Easily