'FGO' 6th Anniversary Free SSR Guide: How to Pull GSSR Banners, A Returning Servant

Fate/Grand Order is now celebrating it sixth anniversary this year. The gacha game, which is based on the longest running Fate franchise, was first introduced on smartphones in Japan in 2015, then in North America, and the rest of the world, in 2017.

Since then, people are now addicted to said game, spending millions of cash in pulling out their preferred Servants, especially in SSR (Super Special or Special Super or Super Super, depending on how different gacha games call them) rarity. These units are not just unique in terms of art, but also in its usefulness in the game.

But in celebration of Fate/Grand Order's said sixth anniversary, the players, or the Masters as the game calls them, will have the opportunity to pull out said Servants. The said anniversary will also have a returning Servant.

These updates, however, are still available in the Japanese version of the game, however, they will might be going to the North American version in the near future.

A Guaranteed SSR Servant for Free

As mentioned earlier, Fate/Grand Order is offering their Masters a guaranteed SSR Servant pull. According to Siliconera, there will be a total of 32 SSR Servants, all of which are 5-Stars, that will be part of the Guaranteed SSR, or GSSR banners.

These banners will be split up to 12, all which are separated by date of their release as well as classes (Shielder, Saber, Archer, Lancer, Rider, Caster, Assassin, Berserker, Ruler, Avenger, Moon Cancer, Alter Ego, Beast, Foreigner).

Masters can pull only one of either the SSR Servants that are permanently available from standard banners or limited SSR Servants from these GSSR banners of their choice. Masters can only do this once and they will have until August 15th to decide which banner they will pull a SSR Servant from.

In order to pull form a Guaranteed SSR banner, players need to have 15 Saint Quartz, which they can be acquired through purchasing it with real money, logging daily in the game, completing quests, participating in events, and exchanging Saint Quartz Fragments.

According to the Gamepress.gg Forums, GSSR banners, if it was rolled by a Master through a paid 10 roll, they will only get one guaranteed SSR Servant and nothing else.

A Returning Servant

Aside from the limited-time GSSR banners, Fate/Grand Order will have one of its Servants returning in the game. According to Gaming Ideology, Koyanskaya of Light has come back to be summoned in every Master's Chaldea since her debut appearance in December 2017.

This 5-Star Assassin can increase her attack for one turn using her Noble Phantasm, the Buster Card "Spirit Cannon: Type-79 Disaster Blasting Shrine." The said Noble Phantasm can also damage and lower the NP meter of all enemies.

Koyanskaya can also buff one of her ally's Buster card, as well as giving one of them an ability to deal extra damage to a human enemy, while she can increase an ally's NP gauge and decrease its skill cooldown by two turns. However, this ability will also reduce said ally HP stat by 1000.

Koyanskaya of Light can be attainable by pulling her in the said GSSR banners in the Japanese version of the Fate/Grand Order also until August 15th along with other Limited SSR Servants like Jeanne d'Arc or Katsushika Hokusa.

