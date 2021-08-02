'CoD: Warzone' Update Guide: Error Code Diver Fix + Other Fixes Players Would Expect

Call of Duty: Warzone just receive its brand new update, which includes a lot of fixes to issues that is plaguing the shooting game.

One of these issues is a dev error that is persisting in the game for a number of days, but Raven software, the developers of the game, are aware about it and investigated said issue.

However, according to Comicbook, the said update, which will be implemented during the game's Season 4, does not make any broad adjustments to its gameplay and to Warzone as a whole.

A Pesky Dev Error

The said dev error, named "dev error 5476" according to Dot Esports, first popped off to the faces of the Warzone players last July 30th. The said dev error prevented them from connecting through the game for a short period of time.

The developers put a quick fix on the said dev error, however players are greeted with a different error message screens when they are trying to connect to the game's servers from the main menu.

Some received the "error code: Diver" error message screen, while others receive the "error code: 6" error message screen. The said error that is the root of these messages renders players from logging in the game itself, making them completely unable to play Warzone.

But, in a tweet last August 2nd, Raven Software said that they resolved the issues regarding the error codes during the implementation of the update for the shooting game, adding that the servers are opening back up, allowing players to log in the game.

Other Bug Fixes

Aside from addressing the persistent error code message, the recent update for Call of Duty: Warzone also provided other bug fixes within the game.

According to Gamespot, the said update fixed an issue regarding several elements within the Verdansk map that can be exploited by players who are playing the said map, as well as an issue that causes a Stopping Power Field Upgrade to reduce the recoil of a Milano 821 (BOCW) while using it.

Other bug issues that were fixed by the update include an issue where several Players would take some Loadout Perks from the pre-match lobby into matches and an issue with their Two Factor Authentication that required a client restart if players activated it while in-game.

As for the Payload, the said bug fixes that are implemented during the update include a fix to an issue where only the rear truck would be pushed backwards by the enemy team, as well as fixes to an issue where out-of-bounds zones would not be the correct size and an issue where spawn points would disappear on uneven terrain.

Other Payload fixes include one for an issue where players could hear the entire Team rather than only their direct squad, as well as issues where the cameras would get stuck in the terrain at the end of a match and would be titled when exiting a vehicle.

