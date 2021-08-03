August PS Now Games 2021 Includes 3 Free Titles: How to Get Your Very Own Copy

PlayStation Now will be giving away three video games for their subscribers to play in their PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 for free. This month of August, free copies of "NieR: Automata," "Undertale," and "Ghostrunner" are up for grabs.

Along with this offer, PlayStation Plus is also giving away its own three games in the form of "Hunter's Arena: Legends," "Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville," and "Tennis World Tour 2."

Enter the War between Robots and Androids with "NieR: Automata"

Released in 2017 for PlayStation 4 and Windows PC, as well as in 2018 for Xbox One by Square Enix and developed by PlatinumGames, NieR: Automata is an action role-playing game that is a sequel to the 2010 video game, Nier, which is a spin-off of the Drakengard series.

In the game, players will take the role of the YoRHa androids 2B, A2, and 9S, each has a story "Branch" of their own. They will also dive in to its gameplay, which is an open-world universe that they can traverse either by foot, through a summoned wild animal, or through piloting a flying mech.

According to the PlayStation Blog post regarding the event, players will experience its mesmerizing and high-speed combat from a third-person perspective to an overhead or side-scrolling view.

Step into the Bizarre World with "Undertale"

Release in 2015 by Toby Fox for Windows PC and OS X, then later on rolled out in different video game platforms, Undertale is a 2D role-playing video game that will let its players dive into the Underground, a large secluded part under the Earth's surface that is separated by a magic barrier.

Players will take control of a human child that will encounter strange monsters within the Underground, which they will combat using a bullet hell-slash-turn-based combat system, where players take control of a heart and dodge attacks from enemies.

They would decide whether to kill, flee, or befriend said those monsters that they have faced. These decisions will affect the plot of the game, as well as its general progression and the player's morality.

The game itself is heavily inspired from several games, including Brandish, Mario & Luigi, and the Mother/EarthBound role-playing game series. The bullet hell element of the game came from Touhou Project, while its other role-playing elements are based on Moon: Remix RPG Adventure.

Undertale is also ported into Linux in 2016, into PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in 2017, into Nintendo Switch in 2018, and into Xbox One in 2021.

Experience the Future with Ghostrunner

Released last year by One More Level and Slipgate Ironworks for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, and in Nintendo Switch, Ghostrunner is a cyberpunk action platformer that lets its players traverse the dangerous environment of the Dharma Tower.

Players will take control of Jack the Ghostrunner as they will dash, jump, wall-run, and grapple their way while encountering enemies that needs to be handled carefully, otherwise both the enemy and the player will be killed in one hit.

To avoid this, players will have to use Jack's Sensory Boost, which will allow him to slow down time while dodging and deflecting bullets in midair. New abilities and upgrades will be unlocked as the game progresses.

How to Get these Games for Free

According to Engadget, NieR: Automota, Undertale, and Ghostrunner will be available for Playstation Now subscribers starting from August 3rd.

According to Push Square, NieR: Automata can be obtained until November 1st, while PlayStation did not state how long will both Undertale and Ghostrunner will be free in PlayStation Now.

In order for players to subscribe to said video game service, they must pay for it, which is on sale in the PlayStation Store. All they need is a registered PlayStation Network account along with the payment details.

Once they have their subscription, they need to go to the Playstation Now app in either their PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. From there, they will download either one those three mentioned games and check if thy are ready to download. Once they download the game, they will appear in the home screen, where they can play it.

