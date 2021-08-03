'Rust - Console Edition' Patch 1.04 Update Guide: What Players Would Expect

The Console Edition of Rust will receive its Patch 1.04 Update. Because of this, the multiplayer survival video game initiated a server maintenance, which lasted for 2 hours until the server came back again for players to log-in.

The said patch update only focused on the usual crash fixes and bug fixes, some of which might affect the game as a whole. According to the patch notes, players are required to update the game before they are able to log in and play it.

Several Fixes

According to Attack of the Fanboy, several reasons that cause Rust to crash in a video console, especially in Xbox, are fixed thanks to its Patch 1.04 Update.

Here are the patch notes for 1.04! 📃https://t.co/qEPGqfrZzY — Rust Console Edition (@playrustconsole) August 3, 2021

The said update solved an issue regarding plugging or unplugging headsets and microphones, which causes the game to crash in the said gaming console. The update also fixed multiple user interface (UI) crashes, as well as multiple ones that usually happen when loading the game and one that can occur when a player uses a flame thrower.

READ ALSO: 'Rust' Voice Props DLC Pack Guide: July 2021 Update Price, What's Inside, and How to Get

In terms of game bugs, the Patch 1.04 Update fixed several of them, including a bug that acted as a Launch Site window exploit where players are using it to access the Launch Site Monument. The said fix removed the exploit, making it unusable to them.

The said patch update also fixed a bug that allows players to build too close from safe zones, a bug within the profanity filter that makes it overly sensitive in blocking a player's reason for reporting another player, and a bug where players are not allowed to plant pumpkins and corn in the planter.

It also fixed a glitch that causes players to be invisible when they sit in the chairs in the Bandit Camp, as well as an error message that shows that their Internet connection is not detected, even if they are connected in the Internet while paying the game.

Quality of Life, Performance, Graphics

Aside from the bug fixes, Rust's Patch 1.04 Update also fixed several issues regarding the game's Quality of Life as well several performance and graphics improvements.

According to Dual Shockers, the said patch update will now allow players to pick up the work bench while equipping a hammer, while it also increased the planting distance between crops to be more inline with the PC distances. This change will reduce server lag as well as improving the game's performance.

The said update also disabled planting near monuments, as well as reduced the number of seed from both pumpkins and corn. It will also allow any sleeping players to get killed inside safe zones or directly outside of the compound, while it fixed an issue that causes the player list to be invisible.

The Patch Update brought in changes for those who played the game using their Xbox console. Aside from the aforementioned headphone/microphone bug fix, the said update also fixed an issue regarding its controllers not being reacquired again after disconnecting, as well as fixing its percentages for achievements and updating its invite system to work properly.

Finally, for the game's graphics and UI, the patch update fixed an issue that causes players to not able to see their model once they open their inventory, as well as it updated the icons for bandages (and itsd material to match), the large medkit and the medical syringe.

Rust - Console Edition is available for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

READ ALSO: 'Dead by Daylight' Patch 5.1.0 Update Guide: 'The Trickster' Gameplay Changes, Other Killer Perks Tweaks