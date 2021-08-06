'Fortnite' Alien Samples Locations Guide: How to Carry and Where to Find

Along with the Legendary Quests, Fortnite players can also accomplish a set of Epic Quest in a given week. Much like the former, the latter, which also has tasks that are in line with the alien invasion-esque theme of Chapter 2 - Season 7, will give a hefty amount of XP.

For this week, players are tasked to find an alien sample from a number of satellite dishes within specific locations in the map and carry it to the Corny Complex.

How to Carry the Alien Sample

In order to accomplish this Week 9 Epic Quest, players must locate any satellite dish within the map and land in that location. According to Republic World, they need to collect the said sample that is seen at the base of those satellite dishes.

Once they got it, according to DigitalTrends, they must hop in to a vehicle to get to the Corny Complex quickly. Eurogamer suggest players should use the cars that is in the satellite dish's vicinity, as they have 40% of fuel inside and they don't need to be taken to a gasoline station.

In order to go to the Corny Complex quicker, they can take the bridge or just drive through the river to get to the other side.

Once they are in the Corny Complex, players will spot the large silo in the center of the area. Right next to the said silo is a suitcase-like crate that is already opened.

They need to approach it in order to interact it. Once they are able to interact the said crate, they will "drop" the alien sample there, and the quest is complete.

Alien Sample Locations

According to Sportskeeda, a total of seven locations that has those satellite dishes are pinpointed in the map that has the alien sample in it. These locations, which happens to be a base for the Imagined Order, or IO, are spotted in familiar places of interest (POI).

As mentioned earlier, players need to locate and transfer an alien sample from one of these eight places to the Corny Complex.

Several of these places have gone through drastic changes as the alien invaders are trying to abduct the island, so players will need to expect that most of them are floating within the mothership's giant tractor beam.

The first location, the Discovery Dish, is located at the west of the Believer Beach. The second one, the Dampy Dish, is at the southwest portion of the Slurpy Swamp, while the Deep Woods Dish is within the Stealthy Stronghold. The Defiant Dish is seen at the east of the Weeping Woods.

The fifth location, the Destined Dish, is at the southeast of the Misty Meadows, while the sixth satellite dish, the Dinky Dish, is at the southeast of Craggy Cliffs. The seventh location, the Dockside Dish, is located at the west of the Dirty Docks.

