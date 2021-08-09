Pokemon Go 'Ultra Unlock 2021 Part 2: Space' Guide: How to Clear Timed, Event Field Research

Players of Pokemon Go will have a treat of their lives in-game as its Ultra Unlock 2021 reaches its second part, this time, space has been distorted, causing Pokemon from various places to appear where they usually don't. This was first manifested when the South America-exclusive Heracross appears in the game as part of its 3-Star Raids.

Aside from raids, much like any other Pokemon Go events, the Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space will have its set of Timed and Field Research events for its Trainers to accomplish. And much like the others, the said Research events will reward them with Pokemon encounters as well as items like Pokeballs and Berries.

Aside from the Research events, several Pokemon will have its spawn rate increased. According to EssentiallySports.com, Clefairy, Munna, Basculin (both red-striped and blue-striped), Elgyem, Heatmor, and Durant will have boosted spawn rates during the duration of the event.

How to Clear the Timed Research Quest

In order for the Trainers to start this Timed Research Quest for Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space event, according to vg247.com, they must need to press first the button that is in the bottom-right of the game screen. From there, they would see three tabs, "Today," "Field," and "Special."

Players need to click the Special tab, which it has the Ultra Unlock 2021 quests. After that, players can now initiate the Timed Research Quest.

There were five subtasks in this Timed Research Quest. First, they must catch 10 Pokemon while making 5 Nice Throws. Next, they need to transfer 5 Pokemon, which they can do using their captured 10 Pokemon.

In the second part, Trainers must catch 10 Pokemon again, this time while using 5 Razz and Nahab Berries. The third quest, on the other hand, will make them do the same, only while making 5 Great Throws and 5 consecutive Nice Throws.

In the fourth subtask, they must capture 15 Pokemon while making 7 Great Curveball Throws and 7 Nice Throws, while in the final subtask, they need to catch 6 Psychic-type Pokemon, win a Raid of any level, and make 2 Excellent Throws.

According to a post in the Pokemon Go webpage, this Timed Research Quest will last until August 17th at 8:00 PM local time.

How to Complete the Field Research Quest

As mentioned before, Trainers will have the opportunity to complete both the Timed Research Quest above and the Field Research Quest during Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space to snag some rewards.

According to vg247.com, unlike the former who is already accessible, the latter will appear when they spin PokeStops at stand-alone stops or at the top of gyms.

Once they got the Field Research Quest from PokeStop, they can initiate it. According to Optic Flux, they must need to catch 15 Pokemon, while making 5 Curveball Throws and 7 Great Curveball Throws. Then, they need to spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms, then transfer 5 Pokemon.

The rewards from this Field Research Quest can be earned multiple times each day during the event's duration so as long as players can discover PokeStops that would generate similar Research Quest.

The Field Research Quest for Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space will last until the end of the event, which is on August 20th at 10:00 AM local time.

