'Pokemon Go' Heracross Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses, Movesets

Pokemon Go brings in Heracross, one of the game's regional Pokemon, as part of its 3-Star Raids for their Ultra Unlock 2021: Space event. According to Pokemon Go Hub, the said Fighting/Bug-type Pokemon was first became an exclusive Pokemon for players in South America.

Considering that the said Pokemon is in the said 3-star Raids, trainers can clear the raid easily when they are doing it in solo, depending on what level they have and how they understand the counters that they need to have in order to defeat, and catch, Heracross.

Weakness and Counters

As mentioned earlier, Heracross is a Fighting/Bug-type Pokemon. He has 234 ATK, 179 DEF, and 190 Stamina, making it is good opponent Pokemon to fight against during raids. And top it all off, it has Charged Moves such as Megahorn, Earthquake, and Close Combat.

Space itself will be distorted as Pokémon from various places appear! The Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space event has begun in some areas around the world! https://t.co/wG8OzlgzRb pic.twitter.com/qb5hg9tmv3 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 6, 2021

Base on the weakness chart made by Eurogamer, Bug-type Pokemon like Heracross is vulnerable to Flying, Rock, and Fire-types while they are weak against Flying, Fighting, Poison, Ghost, Steel, Fire, and Fairy-types.

READ ALSO: 'Pokemon GO' Mewtwo 5-Star Raid Guide: Weakness, Counters + Possible Best Movesets

Considering that it is also a Fighting-type Pokemon, Heracross is vulnerable to Flying, Psychic, and Fairy-types and is weak against Flying, Poison, Psychic, Bug, Ghost, and Fairy-types.

With these facts alone, players must have Pokemon from the aforementioned types added to their team to counter Heracross during the 3-Star Raids.

According to MarketResearchTelecast.com, Moltres, with its Wing Attack and Air Attack, can be a great choice considering that it is a Fire/Flying-type Pokemon, as well as its fellow Legendary Bird Pokemon Rayquaza.

Yveltal can be a good addition to a Trainer's team in fighting against Heracross, along with Honchcrow, Staraptor, Unfezant, and Ho-Oh. Charizard, a Fire-type Pokemon, is a great addition with its Wing Attack and Blast Burn, as well as Entei and Darmanitan.

Fairy-type Pokemon such as Granbull and Togekiss, and Psychic-types such as Gardevoir and Metagross can be a good choice to add to the team.

According to Eurogamer, Trainers can lead their team with Flying-type Pokemon, then follow up with either their strongest Fire-type or Psychic-type Pokemon.

Heracross will be part of the 3-Star Raids for the Ultra Unlock 2021: Space Event in Pokemon GO, which started last Friday, August 6th, at 10:00 AM local time and it will end on Tuesday, August 17th, at 8:00 PM local time.

Trainers might also have a chance to encounter a Shiny variant of Heracross, as well as an Alakazam Kangaskhan during the said 3-Star Raids.

Best Moveset

Once they caught a Heracross during the 3-Star Raids, they must need to learn what moves are needed for him in order to be a formidable Pokemon in Pokemon Go's player-versus-player game modes, especially in tournaments.

According to Gamepur, Trainers can teach Fast Moves like Counter (8 damage and 3.5 energy per turn) and Struggle Bug (9 damage and 2.6 energy per turn) to Heracross.

It can also learn the aforementioned Close Combat (100 damage and 45 energy), Earthquake (120 damage and 65 energy), and Megahorn (100 damage and 55 energy) Charged Moves.

READ ALSO: 'New Pokemon Snap' Free DLC Update Guide: What New and Incoming Content Players Would Expect