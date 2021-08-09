'Fortnite' Gamora Skin: How to Get 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Character Early, Release Date + More Details

Another character from Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy has joined the fight in Fortnite as "The Deadliest Woman in the Galaxy," Gamora, enters the shooting game as a character skin.

The adopted daughter of Thanos, and the former Guardian, will bring in her ferocity in the game while fending off the persistent alien invasion in the island.

Gamora will be the fourth Guardian that went from protecting the galaxy against enemies such as her adopted father and Ego to shooting opponents in the multiplayer battle royale game.

She will join with the ranks of Star-Lord, who debuted in the game's Chapter 1 - Season 8, Groot, who appeared in Chapter 2 - Season 4, and Rocket Racoon, who appeared as an accessory for Groot.

Her name is also added to the long-list of characters of the Marvel's Cinematic University that became part of Fortnite, which according to Forbes, includes names such as Black Widow, Thor, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Taskmaster, Daredevil, Iron Man, Ant-Man, Loki, and Thanos.

What Would the Gamora Skin Looked Like

Much like any other announcements regarding their new Character Skins, Epic Games, the developers of Fortnite, released along with the announcement of her release on Twitter the picture of what Gamora would look like in the game.

According to PC Gamer, she wears a white tactical suit, which she was often seen wearing in both the comics and in Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite.

Also bringing with her is a gray Gamora's Cloak Back Bling, the Godslayer glideboard, and the swordlike Godslayer pickaxe, which looks like the collapsible sword that she wields in both Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

According to Comicbook, the Star-Lord Character Skin returns for those who missed it and will be released in Fortnite alongside Gamora.

Gamora Skin Release Date

The Gamora Character Skin, alongside her themed accessories and the return Star-Lord Character Skin, According to Coming Soon, will be coming to the Fortnite's Item Shop on August 14th at 8:00 PM ET.

As for how much the said character skin would cost, PC Gamer said that Epic Games did not announce anything regarding that, however there is a possibility that the Gamora Character Skin would sell for a price in between the 1,200 and 2,000 V-bucks, while a bundle with her skin and her cosmetic items would cost between 2,000 to 2,500 V-bucks.

Gaining Gamora Early

If players do not want to wait for her August 14th release, they can get Gamora early as the character skin is up for grabs in the Gamora Cup.

According to Gamespot, the in-game event will begin in August 11th, and players can jump in with a friend as the said Competitive multiplayer mode will be in Duos.

In the Gamora Cup, the teams of two will have three hours to complete the game's 10 rounds with one objective in mind - earn as many points as they can through those matches in a limited time.

The top performing team in each region will earn the said Gamora Character Skin and her Gamora's Cloak Back Bling, while teams who scored at least 8 Points during the matches will receive the Daughter of Thanos spray.

