'Fortnite' Week 10 Legendary Quest Alien Mothership Location Guide: Where to Find, How to Visit the Slurp Factory Inside

Another day, another set of Legendary Quest for the players of Fortnite, who are both still experiencing the continuing invasion of the aliens and the aftermath of Ariana Grande's "The Rift Tour" in-game concert.

For this Week 10, one of its Legendary Quests will require players to locate the alien mothership, and enter it to visit the Slurpy Factory inside.

The said mothership have become a focal point throughout the Chapter 2 - Season 7, as it slowly abducting every thing, and every one, in the island. It first abducted the game's non-playable characters (NPCs), then in the previous weeks, it slowly captured every point of interest (POI) in the in-game map.

The Slurp Factory, according to Sportskeeda, was broken up into chunks following the abduction of the Slurpy Swamp. The said factory, along with several buildings from the map, was taken into the bowels of the said alien mothership.

Doctor Slone wants the players to know the masterplan of the invaders, including the reason why they abducted the Slurpy Swamp, while the Imagined Order is preparing for a counterattack.

Where to Locate the Mothership, and How to Enter It

In order to visit the Slurp Factory inside the alien mothership, players need to locate where the saucer-like extraterrestrial vehicle is in the game's map. According to Gamepur, the said alien mothership is located in an Abduction Site.

There are three Abduction Site locations, according to Twinfinite, that the mothership, or the Abductor, will go to. The Abductor can be seen hovering over Craggy Cliffs, Steamy Stacks, and Dirty Docks.

Once players locate one of the Abductors, they must go under it and wait for a green light to glow beneath the ship. They need to run to the said light to proceed their "abduction" by the extraterrestrial invaders.

Another method on how to enter one of the Abductor quickly, according to Sportskeeda, is to land above it after players glide from the Battle Bus and for it to start hovering. Once the ship is powered, they can dive straight down towards the alien vessel's green tractor beam in order to allow themselves to enter it.

How to Locate the Slurp Factory

Once the players are in the Abductor, they will find themselves inside a cell. They would not able to do anything for a few seconds. Once that short time period for waiting ends, they will be transported to a part of the said mothership and proceed to the mini-game.

According to Eurogamer, they will have 1 minute and 30 seconds to accomplish the said mini-game and visit the abducted Slurp Factory. Locating the said factory was easy is it is located in the center of the ship so players are able to see it quickly.

From there, all they need to do is to jump to the nearest platforms and surfaces in order to make their way to the slurp Factory. As far as enemy fire within the alien mothership is concerned, they cannot get hurt from it but they can dodge it.

If the players happen to fall into a void, they will be brought back on their feet after a couple of seconds. Once they entered the factory, they will receive 30,000 XP as a reward.

