'NASCAR 21: Ignition' Guide: In-Game Features, Release Date, Pre-Order Details

Motorsport Games will bring racing game players and fans back to the NASCAR ring to start their engines and set foot on the gas pedal again as the developers announced the launch of "NASCAR 21: Ignition," the newest installment of NASCAR racing games.

The said announcement, according to Windows Central, was made after a bit of teasing from the developers, while leaving behind its previous NASCAR Heat series to make way for a brand new NASCAR game series franchise that the Ignition will start.

True-to-Life NASCAR Experience

NASCAR 21: Ignition, in the words of Dmitry Kozko, chief executive officer of Motorsport Games, will be the "most true-to-life" simulation of NASCAR to date.

Kozko also added that they've designed the game with the fans and players in mind, as they want to bring in features, modes, and options that they want for a NASCAR game, while capturing its competitive atmosphere.

According to NASCAR.com, it is because the racing game will be powered by the Unreal Engine and the rFactor physics engine, which is made from Studio 397. These video game graphics engine will give its players a more authentic driving experience, as well as immersive gameplay, dynamic AI, and stunning visuals.

Aside from these graphical features, NASCAR 21: Ignition will also bring in official drivers, teams, and tracks from the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series.

According to Gamepur, these drivers will have digital face scans to make them feel "alive" in the said game, while the tracks, grandstands, and racing pits will showcase the developers' heightened attention to detail and the power of the aforementioned video game graphics engines.

To make it more authentic and become like a real NASCAR race, according to Heavy.com, the game will also have a play-by-play radio broadcast voiceovers provided by the Motor Racing Network, or MRN, which in real-life, are broadcasting NASCAR and its related racing events in the United States.

Speaking of audio, the game will also bring in a stellar game soundtrack with music coming from Lynyrd Skynyrd, Aerosmith, Imagine Dragons, Luke Combs, and many more artists and bands.

As for its gameplay, NASCAR 21: Ignition has its "Race Now," where players can compete with other official NASCAR drivers in the roster in NASCAR Cup Series-based events. There is also "Career Mode," which includes a driver-based progression as well as goals that they will clear in order to make there way to the top.

The racing game, according to Forbes, will also have its Online Multiplayer mode, with races that can support up to 40 players.

Release Date, Pre-Order Bonuses

NASCAR 21: Ignition, according to NASCAR.com, is set to be released on October 28th, but the preorders for the game is now open starting today, August 12th.

Players who bought a copy of the game for the Sony PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will receive a free upgrade path post-launch, with free downloadable upgrades available for others as well.

Those who pre-ordered the game's Digital Standard or Champions Edition will be given Early Access to the game two days in advance, as well as a Traxion.gg paint scheme. Those who avail the Champions Edition will also receive a chance to unlock Bill Elliott as a playable character, as well as his paint schemes.

They will also receive an in-game career boost and a Season Pass, which includes additional paint schemes and three downloadable content (DLC) packs containing three other NASCAR Legend drivers.

NASCAR 21: Ignition is available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC through Steam.

