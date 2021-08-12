How Five Guys Fries are Made: Step by Step Guide According to Viral Tiktok Video

By Staff Reporter , Updated Aug 12, 2021 04:50 AM EDT
 FIVE GUYS FRIES
(Photo: Photo from Five Guys' Twitter Page, @FiveGuys)

People, especially those who are eating often at Five Guys, are surprised to know that the fastfood chain's french fries are made out of real potatoes and not out of a bag of frozen premade fries that they usually see in grocery stores.

It is after one of restaurant's employees has posted videos online on how to make it. The said videos went viral overnight after it was posted online.

How Five Guys Fries are Actually Made

The said videos were made by Maez, who took his viewers on TikTok on a tour to the kitchen of the Five Guys Branch that he is working with.

 @maezthegreat@fiveguysburger #fyp  ♬ original sound - Maez 

In the first of the two videos, according to Indy100.com, he showed the simple process on how the restaurant makes their french fries - by simply washing it, then placing the potatoes into a manually-powered potato slicer.

Once a potato was cut into strips, it will be landed into a power washer for three whole minutes so it would wash away the starch. After that, all of the washed cut potatoes will be placed in a pail and fill it up with water.

Afterwards, he would proceed frying the cut and washed potatoes using a fryer that is filled with peanut oil. He then pre-cooks them for a short time before lifting them up from the fryer to cool them.

   @maezthegreat @fiveguysburger ##fyp ##food… this is how we cook/make our regular fries. I’ll make the Cajun next.  ♬ original sound - Maez     

Once cooled, he will deep them again in hot peanut oil to cook it again in order to make them crispy. Before serving, Maez shakes the fries 15 times, then season them with salt.

Real French Fries from Real Potatoes

According to Newsweek, the potatoes that were presented by Maez in the video are actually Idaho's Burbank potatoes. Five Guys usually purchase 140 million pounds of the said potato every year, making it more than five percent of the American state's whole potato output.

In terms of twice-frying them, Five Guys have a method - they will fry the sliced potatoes once to pre-cook for around two and a half minutes and then another two and a half minutes to make them crispy after cooling them in between.

The said fastfood chain is also know for shaking their fries 15 times before serving them to their customers, which Maez also confirms in the said viral video, saying that doing so will not make the fries soggy.

Five Guys have the reputation of giving large amounts of their French fries to slide in their hamburgers. Customers often complain the serving size of the said sides, but Jerry Murrell, the founder of the fastfood chain, is proud of it, telling them to make hash browns using the leftovers.

He also said to his managers that if people are not complaining enough, they are not giving enough of their product.

As for the said video, according to Daily Mail, it has 13.2 million views as of this writing, with comments coming in praising the fastfood chain's commitment in serving their food. One comment even said that people can get their money's worth while eating at Five guys.




