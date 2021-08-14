'FFXIV' Online Moonfire Faire 2021 Guide: How to Get your Own Polar Bear, Cruse Chaser Mounts

Get into the festive mood in style as Final Fantasy XIV Online will be giving two new mounts for its players. In celebration of its Moonfire Faire event, the game will bring in a Polar Bear mount while its in-game store will have the Steampunk-esque Cruise Chaser flying bipedal mount.

Aside from these two mounts, according to Siliconera, players can also obtain previously released event exclusive in-game items, including the Summer's Flame Attire and the Flame Dance Emote.

How to Get the Polar Bear Mount

Unlocking the Polar Bear Mount, according to Dot Esports, is very easy. One of its requirements is for players to reach Level 30 or more.

In order to attain the said mount, they must first finish the Unseasonable Chills quest. To start the said quest, they need to talk first to Lalafell Mayaru Moyaru in the Upper Decks of Limsa Lominsa (X: 11.5 / Y: 13.8).

They can find the said quest near the Aftscastle Aethernet shard, where they can also teleport from the area where the non-playable character (NPC) is located.

Once they accepted the quest, they will travel towards Costa del Sol in Eastern La Noscea, then speak with Haermaga.

If they are having trouble locating the said NPC in the area because of the crowd of players in there, Attack of the Fanboy suggests that they need to use their keybinds and find the hotkey or controller button for "Target Nearest NPC or Object" under Targeting, followed by the "Confirm" hotkey or button under System.

This method will allow players to locate and target said NPC easily instead of clicking through all of the players.

From there, they will need to speak to few people around Costa del Sol and later, they will be assigned with completing "A Blizzard of Bombards" FATE. This FATE will spawn on the nearby beach, and it will happen every minutes, so players need to wait on the right spot with the crowd until it shows up.

Once the FATE appears, Ice Bombards will appear. Players need to eliminate said Ice Bombards, then the Ice Sprites that will pop up after. Then, they will need to burn down the Ice Bombard in the center to complete the FATE. Once it is accomplished, they will need to head back to turn in the quest.

Next, they will accept the "A Treat to Beat the Heat" quest from Nekeke. In this quest, players only need to talk to a handful of NPCs nearby before returning to Nekeke to claim their price, which is a Polar Bear Horn.

Using the said item will summon the Polar Bear mount. It also has a Polar Bear Emote that they can use by clicking the Crystal Ice on their pet hotbar.

How to obtain the Cruise Chaser

Unlike the Polar Bear mount, the Cruise Chaser mount is not attained through a series of Quests, but rather it was sold in the game's Online Store. According to Siliconera, the said mount can be obtained at a cost of $29.99.

The aforementioned Summer's Flame Attire and the Flame Dance Emote is also available in the said store.

According to Attack of the Fanboy, there are also Moonfire Faire-exclusive items for players to obtain such as the Moonfire Mask Stall, the Costa del Hielo, and Grilled Corn. The said event for Final Fantasy XIV Online will be available until Augutst 26th.

