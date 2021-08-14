Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 Car Mods guide: How to Change the Names of the Cars in the Game

Few days ago, Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 just recently launched in several video game platforms. This True-to-Life simulator engages players to get their hands dirty in repairing, remodeling, refurbishing, and restoring cars so that they could turn them into profit.

Following what its predecessor, the 2019 version of the Car Mechanic Simulator, according to The Xbox Hub, the game will separate itself from the Car Mechanic Simulator Classic in bringing in new and additional content.

The game boasts its large array of more than 4,000 unique car parts that players can use to tinker and restore any one of its over 72 cars. They will take it apart, clean and upgrade their parts, and putting back together again before selling it for money.

They can do so by selling it in their own garage, car shops, or through car auction houses, where they can also buy old cars that they can also restore. Players will also obtain XP from doing actions within their garage. With any specific level, a car will unlock for them to be included in their garage.

The game will also allow them to test drive the car to see its performance - if they want to tune it up or change something either from the inside or outside of the vehicle. These and more will help the players establish their own garage empire while learning the ins and outs of the automotive industry.

Let's Make it Real

The cars within the Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 were not named after their real-life counterparts, despite the fact that they are much the same design-wise. The reason behinds this is that the developers do not want to encounter copyright problems, especially in terms of labelling them based on their manufacturers.

Luckily, MagicGameWorld.com have come up with a solution. They first revealed the names of the cars based on their resemblance. According to the website's list, the cars, and their names, are the following:

o Bolt Atlanta - Chevrolet El Camino

o Bolt Cape - Oldsmobile Starfire

o Bolt Chapman - Oldsmobile Cutlass

o Bob Hellcat - Oldsmobile Cutlass 422

o Bolthorn Grand Mojave - Jeep Grand Cherokee

o Bolt Reptilia - Chevrolet Corvette C3

o Bolt Reptilia R2 - Chevrolet Corvette C4

o Bolt Rollett - Chevrolet Camaro Z28

o Castor Avalanche - Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Coupe

o Castor Earthquake - Ford F-150

o Castor Earthquake Rex - Ford Raptor

o Chieftrain Bandit - Pontiac Firebird Trans

o Chieftrain TBX - Chieftrain GTO

o DC Typhoon - 1964 Shelby Cobra

o Delray Custom - Chevrolet Bel Air

o Delray Imperator - Dodge Challenger SRT

o Echos Cobra - Dodge Viper

o Elenti Callope - Renault Clio II RS

o Emden - Lotz - Volkswagen Golf VII

o FMW Panther - BMW E46 Coupe

o FMW Roadster - BMW Z4 Roadster

o Katagiri Katsumoto - Honda Civic Coupe

o Luxor Bowen - 1967 Cadillac Coupe Deville

o Mayen M3 - Audi A3 Sedan

o Mayen M6 - Audi A6 Avant

o Mayen M8 - Audi A8

o Mioveni Urs - Dacia Duster

o Olsen Grand Club - Mercedes-Benz GLK

o Rino Piccolo - Volkswagen UP

o Royale Bianco - Fiat Grande Punto

o Royale Crown - Ford Mondeo

o Royale GTR - Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG

o Sakura GT20 - Toyota 2000GT

o Sakura Moon - Mitsubishi Eclipse

o Salem Flamo - Ford Pinto

o Salem Kieran - Ford Sierra

o Salem Spectre - Ford Mustang

o Salem Spectre Fastback - Ford Mustang Fastback

o Smith 1500 - Ford F1 (I6 version)

o Tempest Magnum - 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona

How to Make their Real Names Appear

MagicGamesWorld.com also provided a way to make the aforementioned names of the cars appear in the game instead of their fictional names. By following this simple modification, players may now see the said names and treating it as if they are repairing their real-life counterparts.

In order for players to do so, they need to download the .zip file the said website provided. After they downloaded it, they need to go to the Car Mechanic Simulator 21 folder, which is inside the Steam Library folder by accessing the Properties folder, then the Local Files folder.

Next, they need to go to the Car Mechanic Simulator 2021_Data, then to StreamingAssets, then Cars. From there, they will unzip the .zip file that they have downloaded to the Cars folder, and place the vehicle folders in there.

When asked whether they want to overwrite, they will click "Yes to Everything." This will overwrite the name.txt, which include a car's name. Once they done this step, they can check out the game if the names have been changed.

