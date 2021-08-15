'Guilty Gear Strive' Jack-O' Guide: Gameplay, Release Date + MORE

By Staff Reporter , Updated Aug 15, 2021 11:16 PM EDT
 TRICK AND TREAT
Jack-O' marches in Guilty Gear Strive's battlefield as their 2nd DLC character for its Season 1 Battle Pass.
(Photo: Photo from the Guilty Gear's Japanese Website)

It is time to give Guilty Gear Strive players more treats as Jack-O' Valentine returns to the fighting game with the same good old treats in her arsenal. Jack-O' will be the second of the five expected characters to be included in the game's Season 1 Battle Pass.

According to Dot Esports, Jack-O' was one of the possible characters in the Guilty Gear franchise that the players and the game's community predicted to join Strive's roster as a downloadable content (DLC) Character.

Not only that, the images from her release trailer was also leaked a few days early, driving the hype that the said announcement would showcase her gameplay.

Here Comes the "Hyper Energetic Marshal Fighter"

First introduced in Guilty Gear X as part of the That Man's/Asuka R. Kreutz's servants, alongside I-No and Raven, the artificial lifeform then became a playable character after her debut in Guilty Gear Xrd -Revelator- last 2015 in Japan.

READ ALSO: 'Guilty Gear Strive' First DLC Character for Season Pass 1: Price, Where to Buy, Release Date

She was then seen in Strive's Story Mode alongside Sol Badguy and works as a travelling bounty hunter after receiving Aria's consciousness, which is inside of her but not fully manifested. In the battle, she always wears a mask to keep her composure in check.

Speaking of battles, her fighting style and gameplay in Strive, according to Gamepur, is far more proactive than her appearance in the previous Guilty Gear games.

Much like her Xrd appearance, she would always summon her cyber mechanic minions to aid her in battle. These ball-like robots can be thrown and kicked like soccer balls to an opponent, so players need to pay close attention to their position on screen as well as their placements in order to use them effectively.

These minions can be also used by Jack-O' to disrupt her opponents and set up her own combos, as well as hazards in case they would do a counterattack to her.

Also, based on her character reveal video that was posted on YouTube by Arc System Works, the developers of the Guilty Gear games, she is also using the ball and chain that was attached into her left leg in several of her attacks.

According to Dot Esports, the developers will might release further details regarding Jack-O', including a much broader video regarding her gameplay mechanic and how she would be different from her Xrd appearance.

Release Date, Other Details

As mentioned earlier, Jack-O' will be the second DLC character to be included in Guilty Gear Strive's Season 1 Battle Pass. She will join alongside Goldlewis Dickinson, who was released last July 27th.

According to IGN, Jack-O' will be available to play in the said Battle Pass on August 27th for its holders, then she will be available for all of the Strive players as a regular DLC on August 30th.

Both Jack-O' and Goldlewis will be added to the five DLC characters of the Season 1 Battle Pass, with three more characters will be revealed, according to Push Square.

The third DLC character will be released later this year, while the last two characters will out on 2022, along with two new Battle Stages and an additional in-game "Another Story" content.

READ ALSO: 'Guilty Gear Strive' May Combos Beginner's Guide: How to Play this Dolphin-Riding Pirate

