Fortnite 'Free Guy Challenge' Coins Locations Guide: Where to Place Them Around the Map

By Staff Reporter , Updated Aug 16, 2021 04:14 AM EDT
The Dude Character Skin is up for grabs for Fortnite players during their collaboration with the movie, "Free Guy." The said collaboration also bring in a free "Good Guy" emote for those who completes the special in-game quest line.
(Photo: Photo from Fortnite's Twitter Page, @FortniteGame)

Despite of the continuing alien invasion, something's "nice" is going to happen within Fortnite's island as the shooting game collaborates with the comedy film Free Guy staring Ryan Reynolds. With this collaboration, and to celebrate its theatrical release, the game launched a special quest for its players.

This special quest, once finished, will award them a free emote. If the players want to be Dude, the buffed-up Guy character that Reynolds portrayed in the film, then the Character Skin inspired by him is on sale in the game's Item Shop.

In one of the several tasks for the said quest, players locate and place coins in specific locations across the map.

Aside from that, according to Sportskeeda, players may also do other tasks, including those that are self-inflicting such as getting hit by a moving vehicle and taking Melee damage, as well as talking to a non-playable character (NPC) and rebooting or reviving teammates or interact them with a campfire.

How to Start the Quest

To start the special quest, according to Eurosport, players need to interact with an ATM, which is located in the Holly Hatchery, right next to a phone booth. On the ATM, a pop-up screen appears with Guyt telling them regarding the quest.

Players need to complete one task at the time in every match before talking to Guy again in the ATM this means that for every match, they need to complete one, and they need to do it five consecutive times.

Where are the Coins, How to Locate Them

According to Gamespot, there are 10 coins that needs to be interacted in eight locations within the map. However, the quest needs three out of the ten coins to accomplish. In order to do so, players need to spot a glowing blue interaction spot in those locations.

In the Holly Hatchery, the spot is located in the northwestern corner of the middle area of the location. In the Believer Beach, it has two locations -- one located right in the entrance that leads to the pier, and the other located on the southeastern corner of the area, which is just on the opposite direction of the payphone.

Over at the Craggy Cliffs, the coin location is at the corner west of the medium sized house in the center of the area, while at the Pleasant Park, it also has two locations, with one located on the opposite side of the gas station found northeast, while the other is in the southeast.

In the Misty Meadows, the spot is located next to a fountain at the center of the eastern part of the town, while in the Lazy Lake, they can see the said spot in a corner of the northwestern part of the town.

Completing this quest will reward them with 200 gold bars, while completing all of them will give them the aforementioned Good Guy Emote, with lines voiced by Reynolds itself.

Free Guy was formally released in theater last August 13th after several delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

