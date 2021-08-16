Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 Car Restoration Guide: How to Make Engines [VIDEO]

Players of the Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 will have the opportunity to refurbish, repair, and restore any of its 72 cars, most of which will be given to them beaten or weathered up.

Most of them needs a lot overhauling from the inside, especially in fixing it internals parts such as the engines, to the outside, including its paint job, to make it look, and run, like a brand new car fresh from the manufacturers.

With these facts alone, players need to learn the basics in car mechanics in the game. One of them is building an engine.

Engines First

In order to understand further the schematics of changing, and upgrading, engines, let us look a video as an example.

In a video posted on YouTube by CrypticFox, it shows an old, rusty station wagon that was pulled out of the junkyard. Players can find these kinds of cars in that area, as well as in car auctions.

Once cleaned up, all it needs is to get rid first all of the parts to see what needs to be fixed, the engine included. In order to analyze what engines are fit for the car, they need to go to the car's statistics, which is located in the Car Status tab.

The said menu can be accessed by left-clicking, pressing a button, to an engine. From there a pop-up circular menu interface appears. The Car Status tab has a pen and notepad icon in it. Players need to click in order to see that car's specs, including the engine.

From there, they would see numbers for the Factory Power, Factory Torque, Measured Power, Measured Torque, and Tuning. Under Tuning, they would see the Swap Options. Underneath it was a list of engine types players need to have in order to swap for the current one that was installed in the car.

There is a way in obtaining the engines needed - by building one of them in the engine stand. In order to know what engine needs to be built, they must go first to the engine stand, then click Create an Engine.

From there, they will see several engines that is ready to be made, as well as their Factory Power, which is shown in a line graph.

In the video, the players want to create a Supercharged V8 2-carbed OHV engine to convert the junkyard car into a supercharger wagon. In order to materialize this, he need to have the components first, starting with the engine block.

To access them, players need to go the shops, and look for the Main Shop. Once they entered the said shop, they need to type "block" in the search box to look for those engine blocks.

From there, there are a wide selection of engine blocks for them to select and use, with costs depending on what kind of engine blocks they are. In the video, the player needs, and buys, a V8 engine block, which will be a base for the Supercharged V8.

Once they have the block, he will go back to the Engine Stand, and start building the said engine. The said parts will be highlighted for players to know where they would place the parts needed in the stand itself.

From there, players need to buy the other basic engine components such as fuel filters, ignition coils, crankshafts, carburators, engine heads, pistons and its piston rings, power steering pumps, radiator, and other parts. They can also tune these parts to optimize the engine's performance.

Once they built the engine, they need to remove it in the engine stand by clicking the Take off Engine from Stand tab. From there, they can install the said engine, and finish refurbing their very own car.

