'Red Dead Online' Weekly Updates Guide: What Rewards, Discounts, Benefits Players Would Receive + More

Weeks after the release of its Blood Money expansion set, Red Dead Online will receive its usual weekly update, giving new content for its players to experience. This time around, the said update will just focus on giving more cash and cosmetics to the outlaws.

Aside from the said rewards, the said update, according to Gamestop, will also bring in bonus payouts for select crimes that they will be doing during the game, making life above the law more enjoyable, as well as discounts on selected items.

Seeing Double, Going Big

According to Rockstar's Newswire post, outlaws may earn a double XP and RDO$ boost every time they commit a crime, like robbing any Camp or Homestead, during the this week's Clearing House or Dirty Money, Dirty Deeds -- either while free roaming in the frontier or accomplishing the Blood Money mission.

Players must first pay a visit to either of these non-playable characters (NPCs) in order to gain information regarding the targets for the said double rewards boost - Sean Macguire, Joe, James Langton, or Anthony Foreman.

Completing one of these robberies will also award them a 30% discount offer on revolvers, which can be received within 72 hours.

Aside from the said reward boost, according to Player.One, players who can complete any Free Roam Missions during their travels will reward them a select pair of Gloves up to Rank 15, which can also be awarded within 72 hours.

Also, outlaws who are at least Rank 100 and are in the Low Honor will receive the You vs. Me emote, while those who will start this week in the High Honor, and maintains it until August 23rd, will receive the Jovial Laugh emote.

A special care package will also be awarded for players who are playing the game within this week, which includes three Potent Health Cures and three Special Miracle Tonics. The said special care package can be retrieved at the Post Office or in their Camp Lockbox.

Club Benefits, Rewards, Others

Aside from these rewards that can be earned in-game, according to mp1st.com, those who owns a membership in The Quick Draw Club No. 1 who bought a second installment for their club membership by August 23rd will receive RDO$300 and 2,000 Character XP.

The said installment for the The Quick Draw Club will cost 25 Gold Bars, but it will give players who avail the said installment an access to 25 ranks of rewards. Completing all 25 Ranks will earn them 25 Gold Bars "payback" for each pass.

Purchasing all four The Quick Draw Club's installments will reward them a reward for the game's the Halloween Pass 2 for free.

Also, there will be will be offered for the outlaws at the Wheeler, Rawson and Co., which includes 50% off of prices for the Consumables at the Doctor, 30% off of prices for multi class horses, 30% off of costs for the Fast Travel posts, 30% off of prices for throwable weapons, 30% off of prices for bandanas, and 30% off of prices for any Cosmetic role items from Madam Nazar.

Players who are connected their Rockstar Games Social Club account to Prime Gaming this week will get a free hat reward up to Rank 15, while Prime Gaming members will also get a 50% discount off of the price of the Rolling Block rifle and 30% off of any select Camp Equipment from Wilderness Outfitters.

