Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 Engine Swap List Guide: How to Know the Swappable Engines

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, a spiritual successor to its 2019 version, lets its players to build their very own car garage empire by slowly learning the basics in the automotive industry.

In the game, players can repair, refurbish, and restore one of its 72 cars, using its wide array of more than 4,000 car parts. All while doing tasks including making their own engines using the parts needed and building it piece by piece.

Aside from making one, players must also know how to swap engines from a basic one to un upgraded one, as long as the same engine is suitable for a specific car.

How to Enable a List of Swappable Engines

In order to make engine swapping in the cars in Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 possible, players must first know what engines are suitable for a specific car. Each of the 72 cars in the game has its own list of engines that can be swapped, but they were limited.

To do expand the list of said engines, they must follow a tedious process of copying and pasting several items. According to Riot Bits, they can access the said list manually by going to the installation directory of the game.

By default, the game's file is located at the "steamlibrary" or the "Steam" folder. Then, they need to go to the steamapps folder, followed by the common folder, followed by the Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 folder, followed by the Car Mechanic Simulator 2021_Data folder, followed by the StreamingAssets folder.

From there, players will see the Cars folder. They need to open it, then choose which car they can put the list of options. They need to click that car's folder, then access its config.txt using any text editor.

From there, they will scroll down to the [6_engine] part of the file, then on the fourth line, they canenter the code for the list.

For example, players needs to expand the list of engines swappable for a Bolt Supernova. They need to follow the aforementioned directory of folders before accessing the config.txt of the said car.

Once they are in the text file, they need to scroll down to the fourth line in its [6_engine] and copy the following codes:

swapoptions=engine_v8,engine_v8_scharged,engine_v8_coyote,engine_v8_f350,engine_v8_scharged,engine_el_rd0,engine_el_vw0,engine_v8_stary,engine_v8_stary_2carb,engine_v8_hemi,engine_v8_magnum,engine_v8_sixpack,engine_v8_289,engine_v8_429,engine_v8_mod,engine_v8zz,engine_v8_4x4,engine_v8_ls3,engine_v6_38n,engine_v6_37n_2,engine_r6_240z,engine_r4_sr20,engine_v6_30_rwd,engine_r4_sohc,engine_i4,engine_r4,engine_r4_turbo,engine_i3,engine_i3_turbo,engine_r4_sohc_wzdluzny,engine_v12_2,engine_r4_sohc_4x4,engine_el_r240,engine_r6_2jz,engine_r6_2jz_t,engine_i6_old

Once they insert the codes needed, they will save the said text file, and launch the game. They would see the list of engines swappable once they click the said car and look at its status by clicking the Car Status tab. The said inserted list is under the Swap Options.

You can find the codes for the engines that can be swappable in a car in a downloadable .zip file provided by naguide.com.

List of Engine Swap Options

Once they input the codes needs, they will see these Engine Swap options in every car in the Car Mechanic Simulator 2021. MagicGameWorld.com provided the following in order for players to see what engine swap options are fit for a car:

Bentley

Continental GT

Standard engine: W12

Swap options: None

T Series

Standard engine: Bently V8

Swap options: None

Bolt

Hellcat

Standard engine: V8 OHV (single carb)

Swap options: Single carb, Dual carb, Supercharged

Reptilia

Standard engine: V8 OHV (single carb)

Swap options: Single carb, Dual carb, Supercharged

Bolthorn

Grand Mojave

Standard engine: V8 (DI)

Swap options: None

Castor

Earthquake

Standard engine: V8 (DI)

Swap options: None

Earthquake REX

Standard engine: V8 (DI)

Swap options: None

Delorean

DMC 12

Standard engine: V6

Swap options: V6, V8 DI

DMC 12 SCI-FI

Standard engine: V6

Swap options: V6, V8 DI

Delray

Custom

Standard engine: V8 OHV (single carb)

Swap options: Single carb, Dual carb, Supercharged

Imperator

Standard engine: V8 (DI)

Swap options: DI, Supercharged

Echos

Cobra

Standard engine: V8 (DI)

Swap options: DI, Supercharged

FMW

Panther

Standard engine: V8 OHV (single carb)

Swap options: Single carb, Dual carb, Supercharged

Katagiri

Katsumoto

Standard engine: I4 (DOHC)

Swap options: I4, I4 Turbo

Maluch

Maluch

Standard engine: I2

Swap options: None

Maserati

MC Stradale

Standard engine: V8 Stradale

Swap options: None

Quattroporte

Standard engine: V8 Quattroporte

Swap options: None

Sebring

Standard engine: I6 Sebring

Swap options: None

Mayen

M6

Standard engine: I4 Turbo (DOHC)

Swap options: I4, I4 Turbo

M8

Standard engine: V8 (DI)

Swap options: DI, Supercharged

Mercedes

300SL

Standard engine: I6 (DOHC)

Swap options: None

560SEC

Standard engine: V8 SEC

Swap options: V8 SEC, V8 single carb

Mioveni

Urs

Standard engine: I4 (SOHC)

Swap options: None

Rino

Piccolo

Standard engine: I4 (DOHC)

Swap options: I4, I4 Turbo

Royale

Bianco

Standard engine: I4 (DOHC)

Swap options: I4, I4 Turbo

Crown

Standard engine: I4 Turbo (DOHC)

Swap options: I4, I4 Turbo

GTR

Standard engine: V8 (DI)

Swap options: DI, Supercharged

Sakura

GT20

Standard engine: I6 (DOHC)

Swap options: None

Moon

Standard engine: I4 Turbo (DOHC)

Swap options: I4, I4 Turbo

Salem

Flamo

Standard engine: I4 (SOHC)

Swap options: None

Kieran

Standard engine: I4 (SOHC)

Swap options: None

Specture

Standard engine: V8 (DI)

Swap options: DI, Supercharged

Specture Fastback

Standard engine: V8 OHV (single carb)

Swap options: Single carb, Dual carb, Supercharged

Tempest

Magnum

Standard engine: V8 OHV (single carb)

Swap options: Single carb, Dual carb, Supercharged

