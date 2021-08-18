Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 Engine Swap List Guide: How to Know the Swappable Engines
Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, a spiritual successor to its 2019 version, lets its players to build their very own car garage empire by slowly learning the basics in the automotive industry.
In the game, players can repair, refurbish, and restore one of its 72 cars, using its wide array of more than 4,000 car parts. All while doing tasks including making their own engines using the parts needed and building it piece by piece.
Aside from making one, players must also know how to swap engines from a basic one to un upgraded one, as long as the same engine is suitable for a specific car.
How to Enable a List of Swappable Engines
In order to make engine swapping in the cars in Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 possible, players must first know what engines are suitable for a specific car. Each of the 72 cars in the game has its own list of engines that can be swapped, but they were limited.
To do expand the list of said engines, they must follow a tedious process of copying and pasting several items. According to Riot Bits, they can access the said list manually by going to the installation directory of the game.
By default, the game's file is located at the "steamlibrary" or the "Steam" folder. Then, they need to go to the steamapps folder, followed by the common folder, followed by the Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 folder, followed by the Car Mechanic Simulator 2021_Data folder, followed by the StreamingAssets folder.
From there, players will see the Cars folder. They need to open it, then choose which car they can put the list of options. They need to click that car's folder, then access its config.txt using any text editor.
From there, they will scroll down to the [6_engine] part of the file, then on the fourth line, they canenter the code for the list.
For example, players needs to expand the list of engines swappable for a Bolt Supernova. They need to follow the aforementioned directory of folders before accessing the config.txt of the said car.
Once they are in the text file, they need to scroll down to the fourth line in its [6_engine] and copy the following codes:
swapoptions=engine_v8,engine_v8_scharged,engine_v8_coyote,engine_v8_f350,engine_v8_scharged,engine_el_rd0,engine_el_vw0,engine_v8_stary,engine_v8_stary_2carb,engine_v8_hemi,engine_v8_magnum,engine_v8_sixpack,engine_v8_289,engine_v8_429,engine_v8_mod,engine_v8zz,engine_v8_4x4,engine_v8_ls3,engine_v6_38n,engine_v6_37n_2,engine_r6_240z,engine_r4_sr20,engine_v6_30_rwd,engine_r4_sohc,engine_i4,engine_r4,engine_r4_turbo,engine_i3,engine_i3_turbo,engine_r4_sohc_wzdluzny,engine_v12_2,engine_r4_sohc_4x4,engine_el_r240,engine_r6_2jz,engine_r6_2jz_t,engine_i6_old
Once they insert the codes needed, they will save the said text file, and launch the game. They would see the list of engines swappable once they click the said car and look at its status by clicking the Car Status tab. The said inserted list is under the Swap Options.
You can find the codes for the engines that can be swappable in a car in a downloadable .zip file provided by naguide.com.
List of Engine Swap Options
Once they input the codes needs, they will see these Engine Swap options in every car in the Car Mechanic Simulator 2021. MagicGameWorld.com provided the following in order for players to see what engine swap options are fit for a car:
Bentley
Continental GT
Standard engine: W12
Swap options: None
T Series
Standard engine: Bently V8
Swap options: None
Bolt
Hellcat
Standard engine: V8 OHV (single carb)
Swap options: Single carb, Dual carb, Supercharged
Reptilia
Standard engine: V8 OHV (single carb)
Swap options: Single carb, Dual carb, Supercharged
Bolthorn
Grand Mojave
Standard engine: V8 (DI)
Swap options: None
Castor
Earthquake
Standard engine: V8 (DI)
Swap options: None
Earthquake REX
Standard engine: V8 (DI)
Swap options: None
Delorean
DMC 12
Standard engine: V6
Swap options: V6, V8 DI
DMC 12 SCI-FI
Standard engine: V6
Swap options: V6, V8 DI
Delray
Custom
Standard engine: V8 OHV (single carb)
Swap options: Single carb, Dual carb, Supercharged
Imperator
Standard engine: V8 (DI)
Swap options: DI, Supercharged
Echos
Cobra
Standard engine: V8 (DI)
Swap options: DI, Supercharged
FMW
Panther
Standard engine: V8 OHV (single carb)
Swap options: Single carb, Dual carb, Supercharged
Katagiri
Katsumoto
Standard engine: I4 (DOHC)
Swap options: I4, I4 Turbo
Maluch
Maluch
Standard engine: I2
Swap options: None
Maserati
MC Stradale
Standard engine: V8 Stradale
Swap options: None
Quattroporte
Standard engine: V8 Quattroporte
Swap options: None
Sebring
Standard engine: I6 Sebring
Swap options: None
Mayen
M6
Standard engine: I4 Turbo (DOHC)
Swap options: I4, I4 Turbo
M8
Standard engine: V8 (DI)
Swap options: DI, Supercharged
Mercedes
300SL
Standard engine: I6 (DOHC)
Swap options: None
560SEC
Standard engine: V8 SEC
Swap options: V8 SEC, V8 single carb
Mioveni
Urs
Standard engine: I4 (SOHC)
Swap options: None
Rino
Piccolo
Standard engine: I4 (DOHC)
Swap options: I4, I4 Turbo
Royale
Bianco
Standard engine: I4 (DOHC)
Swap options: I4, I4 Turbo
Crown
Standard engine: I4 Turbo (DOHC)
Swap options: I4, I4 Turbo
GTR
Standard engine: V8 (DI)
Swap options: DI, Supercharged
Sakura
GT20
Standard engine: I6 (DOHC)
Swap options: None
Moon
Standard engine: I4 Turbo (DOHC)
Swap options: I4, I4 Turbo
Salem
Flamo
Standard engine: I4 (SOHC)
Swap options: None
Kieran
Standard engine: I4 (SOHC)
Swap options: None
Specture
Standard engine: V8 (DI)
Swap options: DI, Supercharged
Specture Fastback
Standard engine: V8 OHV (single carb)
Swap options: Single carb, Dual carb, Supercharged
Tempest
Magnum
Standard engine: V8 OHV (single carb)
Swap options: Single carb, Dual carb, Supercharged
