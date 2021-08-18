'Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl' Remake Guide: Pre-Order Bonuses, Release Date, Everything to Expect

Fans of Pokemon are in for a treat and a nostalgia The Pokemon Company International announces the remake of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl during their recent Pokemon Presents showcase.

Along with its launch, the said company released its teaser trailer, showcasing what the game might looked like.

The said remake, which was first originally released as Pokemon Diamond and Pearl last 2006 in Japan and in 2007 in the United States for the Nintendo DS, promises to bring in new features for them to enjoy while returning back favorites from its original game.

Going underground, showing off in contest shows, and walking around with your favorite Pokémon!



See what awaits you in #PokemonBrilliantDiamond and #PokemonShiningPearl! 💎✨ pic.twitter.com/5tmYmynyjX — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 18, 2021

A "Brilliant" and "Shining" Return

As mentioned earlier, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will bring back several elements from the original Diamond and Pearl.

The remakes for the Gen 4 Pokemon in-game roster, according to Gamespot, will receive an adorable chibi art style with squat characters, but in battle, the Trainers will be appearing in a more realistically proportioned form.

Much like Diamond and Pearl, players will choose one of the three starter Pokemon of the Sinnoh region, namely Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup. The Legendary Pokemon of the said region, Dialga and Palkia, will also make their return in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Speaking of Pokemon Battles, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will retain the classic top-down perspective from the original game.

Another Diamond and Pearl original that will make its return to the game, according to Nintendo Enthusiast, is the Grand Underground, complete with its maze-like map design and its mechanics including digging for treasures, including Pokemon Fossils, and creating a Secret Base.

However, in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the said location will receive its new feature - the Pokemon Hideaways.

According to Anime News Network, Wild Pokemon will roam about in an open terrain within the location. These terrain will have variety of appearances, ranging from still-water caverns to volcanic landscapes, with each of them housing Pokemon that are suited for that specific environment.

Several Pokemon will only be available in Hideaways, and they will appear on said locations depending on which statues players placed in their Secret Bases.

Another feature from the 2006/2007 game that was recreated for Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, according to Polygon, is the Pokemon Super Contests, which has a rhythm game-like mini-game where players need to timely press buttons to impress the judges and win prices.

Aside from that, players can now customize their own Pokeballs with stickers that can add more visual effects to thrown animations, as well as the oufit for their Trainers.

Release Date, Pre-Order Bonuses

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, according to Gamespot, is set to be released on November 19th for the Nintendo Switch. However, pre-orders for the game are now open.

Players can now pre-order the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Double Pack, which has both of the games, for $120 at the Pokemon Center, and they will receive plush keychains featuring Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup.

They can also pre-order the Brilliant Diamond and the Shining Pearl separately for $60 each. As of this writing, eShops of several distributors like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy, are still not accepting any pre-orders for the game's Digital edition just yet.

