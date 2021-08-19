'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Car Won't Start: How to Fix

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players can repair, refurbish, and restore any of its 72 cars using its wide array of more than 4,000 car parts. They can also tune the said parts to optimize its performance, transforming a trashed and rusted automobile from the junkyard into a supercar.

But before they will present it to the auctioneers in the car auction house for a potential profit, they must first test ride it to see if the car is up to spec and if they performed better than they expected.

However, there will be instances that the cars that they have done repairing, or in some cases, needs repairing despite being in a good condition, will not start. When they encountered this problem, they need to do the following tasks.

How to Fix a Car that Won't Start

In order to understand the problem, players must know the root of the problem. MagicGameWorld.com suggests that they need to check one of these three components in the automobile in question - the fuel pump, the timing belt, and the ignition system.

The first thing that they need to check is the car's fuel filters. This car part helps the fuel pumps in delivering clean fuel from the gas tank to the fuel injectors.

A problem regarding this is the fact that it usually clogs, causing poor performance and making the car stuck. Low-quality fuel or lots of mileage are the cause of dirty fuel filters.

In order to fix this problem, players need to check the engine and locate its fuel filter, which is usually at the back, near the battery. They need to take it out before installing a new one.

If the fuel filter is not the root cause, they should check the timing belt. This rubber strip rotates the cam and the crankshaft in the engine at the proper time. If it malfunctions, the engine will not run. In order to fix this, much like the fuel filter, they need to replace the timing belt.

If the timing belt is also not the root cause of the problem, players need to check its electronics, more specifically, its ignition switch. The said car part is responsible for transferring electricity from the battery to the spark plugs and other components. The ignition switch can't start if there is no power to the starting motor or the ignition system.

To solve this problem, players need to check if the electronic components were properly installed. They will also need to check if the car battery was fully charged. If not, they need to recharge said battery.

If the battery is not the problem, they need to check the ignition coil and the spark plugs. In a video made by a YouTuber named Ihsan BAYAR, they need to see the engine first, then remove the parts mentioned.

From there, they need to go to the shop, then to the Electronics store, and buy a number of ignition coils and spark plugs needed. Once they have bought the said parts, they will go back to the engine and install those parts.

Once all of the mentioned parts were cleared, they can test the car out if it is running. If the engine is on after they turn the key, the car is good to go. Otherwise, they need to check the parts again.

