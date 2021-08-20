'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Wheel Alignment Guide: How to Align, Calibrate Tires

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players are able to learn the basics of automotive diagnostics and repair, including how to make and tune an engine and swapping it, as well as solving a problem where a car will not start.

These basics will help them in refurbishing and restoring any of the 72 cars that are included in the game, turning them from scrap to profit once they were sold in auction houses while creating their own garage empire.

Another automotive basic that they need to learn in the game is wheel alignment or tire alignment. Tires are an important part of the car aside from the engine, and tire alignment can make them function better and up to spec, as well as making them even more durable.

How To Do a Tire Alignment

According to MagicGameWorld.com, tire alignment is adjusting a vehicle's suspension system, a mechanism that connects the vehicle to its wheels. The said process will not just adjust the tires in its entirety, but also their angles, which can influence how they can make contact with the road.

In order to initiate said wheel alignment, players must move the car in the Test Path. To do this, according to a video made by Forza BAHRAIN on YouTube, they need to click the car, then once the circular menu pops up, they will click the "Move the Car" tab, then click the "Test Path" tab.

The car will be transported to the testing room in the garage. From there, players will see the Wheel Alignment machine. They will approach it and click it to proceed to the wheel/tire alignment.

From there, they will see a user interface that has four gauges, with one to each assigned wheel. To align the wheels, they must select one of the four. Using their controllers, they will adjust the angle of the wheels until the gauge turns green.

The said gauge will turn yellow if the angle is fairly okay, orange if it is not good, and red if it is misaligned. They need to keep in mind that in order for the wheels to be perfectly aligned, they all need to have the same angle, which means that all of the four gauges should be green. Once it is done, they can test drive the said car if the proper alignment is applied.

How to Calibrate the Wheels

Another way in maintaining a car's tires in Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 is by calibrating it. In order to do so, according to Riot Bits, players must do the same procedure that they did in aligning the wheels of the car.

This time, once that they are in the testing room, they will see another machine on the right side of the wheel alignment machine. Players must approach that machine and put the tires in it to start the calibration.

Much like tire aligning, the user interface for tire calibrating has a gauge, however it has yellow and green areas. Players must press a button in their controllers, or the space bar in their keyboard if they are playing in the PC, in order to make the dial in the gauge land on the green area.

They will need to repeat the process on the other tires until all of the four tires are fully calibrated.

