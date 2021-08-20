'WarioWare: Get it Together' Free Demo Guide: How to Play it for Free

Time to go full "WAH!" again as Wario returns in "WarioWare: Get it Together" and he has brought in more microgames, and companions, for players to play with. And they can do it for free as Nintendo will release the game's demo mode on Nintendo Switch's eShop.

Players can now immerse themselves in the chaotic world of WarioWare as they will play its selection of microgames during the free demo, while waiting for its formal release on the console this coming September of this year.

Microgames Galore

A successor to the 2003 WarioWare game, which was released as part of the Mega Microgame$! Video game compilation for the Game Boy Advance, WarioWare: Get it Together, according to Gamestop, will feature a collection of over 200 short and zany rapid-fire microgames filled with challenges.

WAH! A free demo for #WarioWareGetItTogether is now available on the #NintendoSwitch #eShop! Download now and try out a selection of microgames before the game’s release on 9/10!https://t.co/I7Edx50qJd pic.twitter.com/g7aKOai1Fr — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 20, 2021

These challenges will be full of absurd yet crazy tasks ranging from shooing flies away from a large cake to plucking armpit hair to evading any incoming bird droppings to calming a crying baby to stopping a dog's nightmare.

READ ALSO: 'Mario Golf: Super Rush' Version 2.0.0 Update: Free DLC Character Toadette, Stages, Other Additions Players would Expect

Players need to accomplish these microgames under a short time, which according to Comicbook, will test their reaction time.

As the level increases, so as the speed of these microgames, which means faster challenges equals to short time period, making them rely on their quick reactive thinking and eye-to-hand coordination.

Several microgames under WarioWare have taken advantage of a specific feature in a video game console. For example, players use the Nintendo DS' mic to blow out candles, while the several microgames in its Nintendo Wii version rely on motion controls, like picking up the Wii Remote as if it were a telephone.

But unlike the previous games, Wario will have additional folks in his WarioWare Inc. in Get it Together, as other companions will be playing the said minigames alongside the company owner.

Players can control these characters, including Wario, with each of them its own different playstyle that could help them accomplish a task fast.

Also, according to Nintendo Life, Get it Together will feature a co-op mode, where two players can play and accomplish microgames together on the same Nintendo Switch screen by sharing two Joy-Con controllers, or they can enjoy it using wireless play.

How to Play the Free Demo

As mentioned earlier, players can now play the free demo of WarioWare: Get it Together on the Nintendo Switch's eShop. In order for players to grab the said free demo, all they need to do is to go to the Nintendo eShop's website in their Switch console and download it.

If they are satisfied with the demo and want to extend their chaotic experience with Wario and the company, they can purchase WarioWare: Get it Together for pre-order at $49.99.

WarioWare: Get it Together is expected to roll out this coming September 10th for the Nintendo Switch.

READ ALSO: 'Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl' Remake Guide: Pre-Order Bonuses, Release Date, Everything to Expect