'Mary Skelter Finale' Locked Up in Love - True End DLC Guide: Pre-Order Bonuses, Release Date, Everything to Expect

Idea Factory International announced that Mary Skelter Finale, the third installment to their Mary Skelter role-playing-slash-romantic visual novel game series, will receive its free downloadable content (DLC) story expansion pack, Mary Skelter: Locked Up in Love - True End.

The said expansion pack will bring in a new ending to the said visual novel, along with new in-game story content. Aside from the DLC, the developers of the game also announced that they will release a limited-edition game bundle that will be open for pre-orders.

A True Ending

In Mary Skelter Finale, according to Niche Gamer, the Blood Maiden have escaped The Jail thanks to Jack, but later confronted by the "Execution Maidens." As their hope is lost, the girls are now attempting to escape Earth itself, and head towards a floating grotesque tower in the sky that is made out of flesh.

However, thanks to the Locked Up in Love - True End DLC story expansion set, the ending for the girls will be different. Jack the Blood Youth, the main character of the visual novel, will experience happiness as he will enjoy a real summer along with one of the Blood Maidens.

Much like other visual novels, players will have the power to change the storyline of Mary Skelter Finale, with different number of possible routes depending on what decisions and actions players will take.

The DLC story expansion set is not different, as players will have the chance of choosing which among the Blood Maidens will be part of a summer vacation escapade after days of blood and gore alongside Jack.

The said DLC pack also promises to bring in hilarious moments and heartfelt dates in game, as well as providing English subtitles to Japanese voices.

Release Date, Game Bundle Pre-Order Bonuses

According to Siliconera, Mary Skelter Finale will be released in North America this coming September 30th, while the Locked Up in Love - True End will be included for free as part of the Grand Finale Bundle DLC.

According to Anime News Network, the said bundle will also have additional items, including a Supply Drop and a Traveler's Equipment, as well as Mary Skelter and Mary Skelter 2 Job Sets I and II, a Purification Gallery Unlock, and a Death end re;Quest Attire Set I.

Also, Idea Factory International will release a Mary Skelter Finale Limited Edition bundle, that will include the base game itself, an Official Hardcover Art Book, a 3-disc Official Soundtrack containing tracks for the entire Mary Skelter trilogy, a Hardcover Novel box set with 3 novels, a poster, and an exclusive trading card.

The said Limited Edition bundle will be available for pre-order this coming September 11th, at 11:00 PDT (12:00 PM BST), and it will be exclusively available in the developers' online store.

Mary Skelter Finale is available for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

