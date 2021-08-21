Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 Cars List Guide: Where to Find Rare Lamborghini, Others; How to Get Them ALL

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players will have the ability to own any one of the 72 cars, or any number of them, that they need to repair, refurbish, and restore, turning them into profit once they sell it in car auctions.

These cars can be converted from being scrapped to the kings of the road using their automotive skills ranging from making, changing, and tuning engines to wheel aligning and calibrating to interior and exterior restoration like paint jobs.

The cars can be obtained from almost everything, depending on how rare it is. The higher the rarity, the harder it is to find that said car.

Where to Find the Cars

Most of the cars in the Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 are unlockable through its XP system. The more XP a player earned through tasks, such as changing parts or finishing a Story Mission, the more cars it unlocks.

READ ALSO: 'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Wheel Alignment Guide: How to Align, Calibrate Tires

However, unlocking it is not enough. They need to obtain it personally through different sources. In a list provided by SteamAH, most of the 72 cars in the game can be obtained in car auctions, which players need a large amount of money to buy them, depending on what condition a car is in.

If they want to have a cheaper alternative, they can search discarded cars in the barn, which is a new feature in the Car Mechanic Simulator 2021.

In the barn, players have a chance to find cars such as Renton, Lavetino, Atlanta, Cape MK7, Cargo, Hornet, Reptilia, Supernova, Typhoon, Highroad, Hellcat, Callope, Panther MK1, Kagura SX, Tamago, Goldtrail, Bizzarini, GTR, S15 Sylvia, and Spectre Fastback.

Other cars such as Chapman, Rollet, Bandit, TBX, Winchester, Wildcat, Jager, Moon MK1, Katsumoto, 240z, Starline, GT20, Overking, LX550, 2040, and L Series can be found in the junkyard.

Most of the cars found in either the barn or in the junkyard are those that needs intense repairs and remodelling, hence players need to prepare a lot of money to bring in the parts needed, as well as patience for tasks to make the car look brand new.

Other than the cars, the barn and the junkyard also have car parts that players should either use for their future restoration projects or sell them for extra cash.

Also, according to CrypticFox's YouTube video, if they are lucky, they might obtain crates, where they can receive either amounts of XP and money, as well as maps of the barn that they can use to venture and find for cars, where they might have a chance to find a Lamborghini-like car that they can tinker on.

If they want to have cars that are in higher rarity and are semi-good status, then players need to find cars in the Salon. Cars like 330, Grand Mohave, Mosquito, Avalanche, Cobra, Imperator, Sentinel, Tyro, Fret, M6, Grand Club, Crown, Earthquake, GW500, and Spectre can be found and sold here.

READ ALSO: Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 Car Restoration Guide: How to Make Engines [VIDEO]