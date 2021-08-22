'Naraka: Bladepoint' In-Game Currency Guide: How to Earn Hidden Coins, Tae, Spectral Silk, Where to Spend Them

Naraka: Bladepoint is a unique first-person battle royale fighting game where players will use their fists, martial arts skills, and melee-based weaponry in defeating opponents.

The said game, which was recently released last August 12th after it was revealed in the last Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2021 and a series of open beta tests, offered players freedom from the get-go, ranging from customizing the characters' facial features to upgrading their Talents using Glyphs.

Cosmetics, accessories, and skins are also accessible in the game, giving them an even wider selection in terms of customization. But in order to purchase them, they need in-game money in hand, and Naraka: Bladework has three of them, namely Tae, Hidden Coins, and Spectral Silk.

How to Earn Them

Hidden Coins, according to Techbeezer, can be obtained by through the game's Battle Pass. In Naraka: Bladepoint, there are two versions of the said Battle Pass for players to level up as they progress in the game - the free version that is available to every player, and the paid version with additional rewards.

In order to access the Battle Pass, players must need to go to the Tidal tab that is located in the main home menu of the game. From there, it will show the rewards after levelling it up from level 1 to level 120. Aside from Hidden Coins, they can also earn in-game items in that Battle Pass, including weapons and skin.

Players can also gain Hidden Coins by logging in the game, which will give them two Hidden Coins once they enter the game's servers.

Tae, on the other hand, can be earned in different ways. According to PC Invasion, one of the ways players can earn the in-game currency is for them to level up in the game. Every time players would level up, they would gain Tae.

Another way to obtain them is to complete the limited-time Journey's Dawn challenges, which will last until August 26th. In order to do so, they need to use specific characters, weapons, and actions each day in the duration of the challenge.

Cultivation is also a way for players to earn Tae. Each hero in the game has their own Cultivation, or a tier of rewards that players need to complete by doing and accomplishing tasks, whether if it is using abilities or defeating a number of opponents.

Other methods in earning Tae are Weapon Proficiency, that will level up by using any of the various weapons in the game, through Power Chests, which can be obtained by watching streamers on Twitch, and completing the Daruma Hunt, which players will collect six Blessed Darumas in the game lobby.

The last two mentioned above is also the ways in earning Spectral Silk, as well as deconstructing duplicate cosmetics and the aforementioned Battle Pass.

Where to Use Them

Each of the aforementioned currency in Naraka: Bladepoint has its own purposes in the game. These currencies can be used in buying several items, as well as unlocking several elements and upgrading a Hero's Talents.

Hidden Coins can be used in in-game challenges, which can be found in the pre-lobbying tab when a match is found. The challenges have two options - one that costs a Hidden Coin, and the other that costs three Hidden Coins.

Tae, on the hand, can be used to in almost everything. Players can spend the said currency in purchasing skins, accessories, and cosmetics, as well as limited number of Immortal Treasures in the store. Tae can also be used in upgrading their Glyphs.

Spectral Silk can be used in purchasing cosmetics and weapons, which can be seen under the said currency's tab in the store. The cosmetics, which ranges from upper garments to head ornaments to emotes, can cost from 1,200 to 98,000 Spectral Silk, while weapons can cost 5,000 to 6,000 Spectral Silk.

