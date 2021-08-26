Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 Music List Guide: How to Add Own Playlist to Radio

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players will be giving an opportunity to build their own garage empire through restoring up to 72 cars using more than 4,000 car parts, which they could sell to earn profit or add to their collection.

However, they might find it boring as the silence that came from the game can be bothersome, apart from the fact that they will be hearing lots of engine noises and sounds from the tools from the real-life car mechanic simulator.

To solve this, the game has pre-installed game songs in its playlist, however according lineup-mag.com, players want to add in their very own music playlist in the game that they can listen to every time they restore cars in the garage.

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 How to Add Music to the Radio



Don't you like the music, that comes from the radio? You wished, you could add your favourite songs?

You can! And it's very simple.



Luckily, Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 can make this possible through copying and pasting the music that they wanted in designated folders, along with converting most of them into the right audio file format for the game.

How to Add a Custom Music Playlist

In order for players to add their own music playlist in Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, they must do the following according to MagicGameWorld.com. First, they need to go to their Steam folder that is located to the disk where the game was installed. Usually, the default path is C:\Program Files\Steam\.

Before they insert the songs, they must first convert the audio files into those that is suitable for the game. Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, unlike its earlier 2018 version, can run both .ogg and .mp3 audio files. The latter can only accept .ogg audio files to be played in the game.

Players can prefer which audio format is best suitable for their experience in the simulator. Audio files that are .ogg format are tend to provide even more high-quality sound than those that are in .mp3 format. The former also has smaller file sizes than the latter.

Once they decide which audio file they want to add, they need to convert those audio files that cannot be played in the game such as .flac, .wak, .wmal, .tak, .ape, .wmal, .ofr, and .tta using an audio converter. They can use either an installed audio converter software in their PC or an online audio converter.

Once they converted the audio to the desired file extension, they will need to paste them in the right folder. First, they will go to the Steam folder, then click the common folder, then click the game's folder, then they will proceed to the Car Mechanic Simulator 2021_Data by clicking its folder icon.

Once they are in the folder, they will click the StreamingAssets folder, then click the Music folder, and then click the User folder. In the said folder, a .txt file was there notifying players that they can only place .ogg and .mp3 file in there.

From there, they can either copy-paste it by right-clicking the items, select Copy, then right-clicking the empty field and select Paste, or using the shortcut keys Ctrl+C and Ctrl+V in their keyboard. They can also drag the said items to the said folder by holding the left button of the mouse.

Once all of the audio files were pasted in the folder, they can play those songs via accessing to the in-game U-Zer radio station.

