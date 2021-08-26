Hitman 3 The Seven Deadly Sins DLC 'Season of Gluttony' Guide: New Additions, Release Date

It is time for Agent 47 to pig out as Hitman 3 receives the "Season of Gluttony," the new addition to its Seven Deadly Sins downloadable content (DLC) expansion pack series. The said DLC pack will bring new tools for the seasoned assassin to use.

Aside from the said tools, Season of Gluttony will bring the players of the stealth game to the bustling Chinese city of Chongqing, a place that will feast the eyes, and fill the bellies, of those who are visiting.

Feed the Pig

According to the announcement trailer video released by IO Interactive, the developers of Hitman 3, in Season of Gluttony, Agent 47 will venture Chongqing in a mission to eliminate the targets, who are wearing pig masks.

The Season of Gluttony in HITMAN 3 starts on August 31st with Act 5 of the Seven Deadly Sins 🍖



Go deep into the mind of a famished Agent 47. Devour your way through the Chongqing location and unlock new sin-themed items and suit to show off your unfulfilled hunger. pic.twitter.com/WSmlER6bFK — HITMAN 3 (@Hitman) August 26, 2021

In the said video, he was shown throwing a large cleaver knife to a target, as well as food items including what looks like a pufferfish.

READ ALSO: 'Hitman 3:' Seven Deadly Sins Act 3 'Sloth Depletion' Escalation Guide: How to get the 'Silent Assassin' Rating

According to Twinfinite, based on the explanation that came from a mysterious voice in the trailer video, the assassin will be doing tasks for "The Pig," a no-faced individual who cannot move around much.

Aside from the murder feast in the Chinese city, the Season of Gluttony will also bring in the new golden Maximalist single-pump shotgun weapon for Agent 47's disposal. He will also appear in the game wearing the Profligacy suit, which will make the assassin draped in gold (and it comes with a cape).

The Season of Gluttony, much likes the previous Seven Deadly Sins DLC packs, will have its own set of Escalation missions called The Gluttony Gobble, where Agent 47 will have his fill of targets for him to exterminate.

Although the details regarding the said Escalation missions were not revealed, The Gluttony Gobble will might have the same mechanics as the previous Seven Deadly Sins­-based Escalations, including the condition where he needs to finish the task on a limited stamina or time.

Finally, in the Season of Gluttony, the assassin will receive a pack of Bubble Queen gum. Although the details for its functionality is not officially revealed, it might be included in order for Agent 47 to have his quick chew while on a mission.

According to Shacknews, expect that IO Interactive will release further details regarding Season of Gluttony, including Elusive Targets and Featured Contract, while the game's current Season of Lust is still running until today, August 30th.

On the other hand, according to Gamepur, the developers will not release any full game updates for Hitman 3, as the third sequel of the Hitman series will be the last one and will be focusing on other games such as the planned James Bond-centric one.

Release Date, Price

The Season of Gluttony DLC Pack for Hitman 3's Seven Deadly Sins expansion series, according to Gamespot, is set to be released on August 31st.

According to Shacknews, the said DLC pack will cost $5, much like its previous ones. Players can also buy the whole Seven Deadly Sins DLC pack for $30, which also includes the remaining unreleased DLC packs that are themed after Wrath and Envy.

READ ALSO: 'Hitman 3' Seven Deadly Sins - Season of Lust DLC Guide: New Assignments, Additional Content, Release Date