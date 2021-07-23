'Hitman 3' Seven Deadly Sins - Season of Lust DLC Guide: New Assignments, Additional Content, Release Date

By Staff Reporter , Updated Jul 23, 2021 02:05 AM EDT
Close
 DEADLY IN RED
Players may unlock the Scarlet Suit, the suit set that Agent 47 is wearing in this screenshot, when they avail the "Season of Lust" pack for Hitman 3's "Seven Deadly Sins" DLC Expansion Series.
(Photo: Screenshot from a video from Hitman 3's Twitter Account, @Hitman)

Things will get sexier for Agent 47 as Hitman 3 will receive another addition to its "Seven Deadly Sins" downloadable content (DLC) Expansion Pack, the "Season of Lust."

Much like its previous chapters in the expansion pack, "Season of Lust" will add new content to the game, as well as new items, including weapons, that Agent 47 will use for his Escalation assignments.

Seductively Deadly

The "Season of Lust" chapter was first announced in a new trailer by IO Interactive, the developer of Hitman 3. In the said trailer, according to Games Radar, Agent 47 navigates in what appears to be a nightclub where a mysterious and sultry voice is communicating towards the assassin.

The said trailer also has heavy references to snakes as well as masquerade masks that was seen worn by people inside the nightclub that created a mysterious vibe, teasing what is in-store from the said season.

READ ALSO: 'Hitman 3:' Seven Deadly Sins Act 3 'Sloth Depletion' Escalation Guide: How to get the 'Silent Assassin' Rating

In "Season of Lust," players will make Agent 47 experience a new take to Berlin and search for his secret admirer in the Lust Assignation Escalation missions, all while wearing a slick red outfit, the Scarlet Suit, which can be obtained as part of the DLC, according to NME.

Aside from the new suit, the assassin will also have a new weapon, a reddish black pistole that modified into a crossbow called The Serpent's Tongue and an explosive called The Serpent's Bite.

According to Gamepur, "Season of Lust" will also contain more Featured Contracts as well as Elusive Targets that will be themed around one of the Seven Deadly Sins, which is also practiced in its previous chapters, "Season of Pride," "Season of Greed," and "Season of Sloth."

According to the Collider, IO Interactive is now pouring even more content towards Hitman 3 as the stealth game will be the last of the World of Assassination trilogy, making Agent 47's future an uncertain one.

Release Date, Price

"Season of Lust," the fourth installment of Hitman 3's "Seven Deadly Sins" DLC Expansion Pack series, is set to be available on July 27th. According to Gamepur, the said chapter was supposed to be rolled out last July 20th, bat IO Interactive decided to delay the launch date for seven days.

The reason behind said delay was either because the content for "Season of Lust" was not ready to be released or the team of developers needed a week more to work on a new permanent in-game event that will be added to the game.

Players may either buy the "Season of Lust" Expansion Pack itself for $4.99, or the entire "Seven Deadly Sins" DLC Expansion Package, including the already released "Season of Pride," "Season of Greed," and "Season of Sloth," for $29.99.

Players may need to wait for the next three chapters in the expansion pack, which will focus on Envy, Wrath, and Gluttony.

Hitman 3, and the "Seven Deadly Sins" Expansion Pack, is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

READ ALSO: Ghost of Tsushima Director Cut's 'Iki Island' Story Expansion Guide: What New Content Players Would See, How to Pre-Order, Price

TAG Hitman 3
© 2020 Game & Guide All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Join the Conversation

whats new

Hitman 3 'Seven Deadly Sins - Season of Lust' DLC Guide: New Assignments, Additional Content, Release Date

Hitman 3 'Seven Deadly Sins - Season of Lust' DLC Guide: New Assignments, ...
'Knockout City Season 2 Fight at the Movies' Update Guide: Release Date + What New Content Players Would Expect

'Knockout City Season 2 Fight at the Movies' Update Guide: Release Date + What ...
Pokemon UNITE Guide: Best Pokemon for Beginners + Will It Be Playable on PC?

Pokemon UNITE Guide: Best Pokemon for Beginners + Will It Be Playable on PC?
The Hottest Tech Accessories of the Season

The Hottest Tech Accessories of the Season
Crash Bandicoot Crashiversary Bundle Guide: How to Get it for Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch

Crash Bandicoot Crashiversary Bundle Guide: How to Get it for Xbox, PlayStation...

Popular News

AMD Radeon RX 6600 Series GPU Release Guide: Specs, Possible Release Date, Where...

GTA Online ‘Los Santos Tuners’ Update Guide: What New Cars, Content, Race ...

Valve's 'Steam Deck' Handheld Console Pre-order Guide: Specs, Price, Release ...

Fortnite 'Chapter 2 - Season 7' Week 6 Legendary Quests Guide: Where to Place ...

'Monster Hunter Stories 2' Patch 1.10 Update Guide: How to Get Your Own Palamute...

Streets of Rage 4 'Mr. X Nightmare' DLC Release Guide: What Bonuses Players ...

'Death Stranding Director's Cut' PS5 Upgrade Guide: What New Features Players ...

LoL: Wild Rift Patch 2.3b Update Guide: What New Heroes, Events, Skins, Hero ...

Aimbot: How Not to Get the Machine Language-powered Cheat Engine For XBox, All ...

Valorant Patch 3.01 Update Guide: What Bug Fixes, Changes Players Would Expect
Real Time Analytics