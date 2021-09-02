'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Patch 1.0.7 Update Guide: What are the Additions, Fixes Implemented

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 received its latest Patch 1.0.7, bringing in additions and fixes to the real-life car mechanic simulation game. The said update added another language support, as well as new liveries and parts for several cars.

Aside from these additions, according to Dual Shockers, several changes were made, including improved elements in the game's user interface, as well as several hotfixes to wipe out any technical issues.

Additions

One of the additions provided by the Patch 1.0.7 is the additional support for the Czech language in the game. This means that players who are in Czech-speaking countries can change the language settings in the game from English to Czech.

In order to change the language settings in Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, they must go to Options in the game's Home screen, then click on the Game Settings, and go to Language.

Another addition made is the inclusion of the "Legacy" option to the game's controller selection. This means that the game will read inputs from both controllers. For example, the game can read any input coming from a PC keyboard and a USB-powered game controller at the same time.

The patch update, according to BRGeeks, also added in new liveries for Rino Bianco and Mioveni Urs, as well as new tuning liveries for Bolt Cape, Salem Flamo, Bolt Rollett, Rino Bianco, Katagiri Katsumoto, Mioveni Urs, Salem Spectre Fastback, and Elenti Callope.

The said update also added a Supercharger hood part for the Bolt Hornet and a new 34B rim with a chrome cap that is unpaintable. It also added a dent slider in the car editor, as well as sorting to its dropdown lists.

Improvements and Fixes

The Patch 1.0.7 Update for Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 also improved several elements in the game. The said update improved the smoothness of its camera movement, increased the amount of its mod tuning variants to 20 and moved a few electric motor parts into the electric shop.

The update also made the front door of the Vallsen became reparable, as well as the Overking rim will now have an unpaintable chrome cap. It also improved the Car Salon and texture pack memory usage.

The same update will make the mod car body parts with a zero value not appear in both the Junkyard and the Barn, while the ET of the wheels will become visible in the Car Editor.

The game's patch update also fixed several issues, including a rare issue when a car was loaded as a different version, as well as various issues on workshop cars, body tuning issues when loading a car, and windows naming in mod tuning.

It also fixed a game hang issue while sorting the warehouse, an issue regarding the livery for the Luxor Goldtrail, an issue while tuning the headlights and hood for the Bolt Cape, an issue regarding the clutch release bearing position in engines, an issue regarding the driveshaft position in Bolt Reptilia, and an issue regarding the position of the license plate for the Emden Lotz and Salem 1500.

Finally, the update fixed the issue regarding the rust in the Zephyr's headlight, and the issue where the paint will not set properly on the Wheel Balancer, Tire Changer, and Spring Puller.

Hotfixes

Along with the implementation of the Patch 1.0.7 update of Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, several issues were met. Because of this, the developers of the simulation initiated several quick hotfixes.

Several of these hotfixes, according to the game's Steam Community post, included a fix to a bug in the V8 Supercharged's double intake manifold bug, a fix to a rare issue regarding the mounting of parts, a fix to a bug in the engine stand, and a fix to the issues regarding the Car Editor's dropdown.

