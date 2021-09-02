'Pokemon Go' Sierra Guide: How to Defeat this Team GO Rocket Leader

Giovanni has mysteriously gone to somewhere, and the Trainers of Pokemon Go are wondering what the boss of Team GO Rocket is hatching behind the shadows. In the meanwhile, they will need to face the crime syndicate's leaders.

These leaders will be around the map, spreading mischief to those who are unfortunate enough to face them. It is up to those Trainers who are well prepared to stop their menace.

One of the Team GO Rocket leaders that they need to face is Sierra. Defeating said leader, according to Attack of the Fanboy, will grant them a chance to encounter a Shiny Sneasel.

How to Beat Sierra

In order to beat Sierra, Trainers must understand first her Pokemon team. Her team, according to GossipChimp, consists of Sneasel, Ampharos, Granbull, Gliscor, Houndoom, Kingdra, and Drapion. They must defeat her, and her team, in three rounds.

In Round One, she will use Sneasel. A Dark/Ice-type Pokemon, Sneasel, according to the Pokemon Go Weakness chart made by Eurogamer, is vulnerable to Fighting, Rock, Steel Fire, Bug, and Fairy-type Pokemon, as well as attacks based on the mentioned types.

Because of this, Trainers must defeat Sneasel using either the following Pokemon, according to Spieltimes - Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere), Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch), Breloom (Counter, Dynamic Punch), Blaziken (Counter, Focus Punch), or Machamp (Karate Chop, Dynamic Punch).

In Round Two, she will choose between Ampharos, Granbull, or Gliscor. Ampharos, an Electric-type Pokemon, is vulnerable to Ground-type Pokemon and attacks, while Granbull, a Fairy-type, is weak against Poison and Steel-type Pokemon and attacks.

As for Gliscor, this Ground/Flying-type Pokemon is vulnerable to Rock, Electric, Ice, Water, and Grass-type Pokemon and attacks.

If Sierra chooses Ampharos, Trainers must use either of the following Pokemon - Therian Landorus (Mud Shot, Earthquake), Excadrill (Mud Shot, Earth Power), Groudon (Mud Shot, Earthquake), Garchomp (Mud Shot, Earthquake), or Rhyperior (Mud Slap, Earthquake).

If she chooses Granblue, they must use either of the following - Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash), Roserade (Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb), Toxicroak (Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb), Heatran (Fire Spin, Iron Head), or Gengar (Lick, Sludge Bomb).

If she chooses Gliscor, they must have either of the following in their team - Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche), Avalugg (Ice Fang, Avalanche), Aurorus (Powder Snow, Weather Ball), Abomasnow (Powder Snow, Weather Ball), or Mr. Rime (Ice Shard, Ice Punch).

Round Three against Sierra is similar to Round Two, as she will choose either one of these three Pokemon -- Houndoom, Kingdra, Drapion.

Houndoom, a Dark/Fire-type Pokemon, is vulnerable against Ground, Rock, Water, Fighting, Bug, and Fairy-type Pokemon and attacks, while Kingdra, a Water/Dragon-type Pokemon, is vulnerable to Grass, Electric, Ice, Fairy, and fellow Dragon-type Pokemon and attacks.

As for Drapion, the Poison/Dark-type Pokemon is weak against Ground, Psychic, Fighting, Bug, and Fairy-type Pokemon and attacks.

If Sierra chooses Houndoom, Trainers will counter it with either of the following Pokemon - Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere), Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide), Kingler (Bubble, Crabhammer), Therian Landorus (Rock Throw, Earth Power), or Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch).

If she chooses Kingdra, they will counter it with either of the following - Palkia (Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor), Gyarados (Dragon Tail, Outrage), Dialga (Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor), Haxorous (Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw), or Rayquaza (Dragon Tail, Outrage).

If she chooses Drapion, they will counter it with either of the following -- Therian Landorus (Mud Shot, Earthquake), Excadrill (Mud Slap, Earthquake), Groudon (Mud Shot, Earthquake), Garchomp (Mud Shot, Earthquake), or Rhyperior (Mud Slap, Earthquake).

