'Psychonauts 2' Cruller’s Correspondence Collectibles Locations Guide: Where to Find Emotional Baggage, Half-A-Minds, MORE

By Staff Reporter , Updated Sep 02, 2021 10:16 PM EDT
Close
 PSYCHONAUTS
(Photo: Photo from Double Fine's Twitter Page, @DoubleFine)

A platformer game in its form, Psychonauts 2 lets players control Razputin "Raz" Aquato as he helps his fellow Psychonauts return every human psyche that they are visited to normal by conquering the enemies, which are the physical manifestations of negative thoughts, and collecting clues and secrets.

The said stages also have lots of items called collectibles, which are scattered throughout the areas in a stage. These collectibles include Figments, Memory Vaults, Half-A-Minds, Nuggets of Wisdom, and Emotional Baggage.

Cruller's Correspondence, and other stages in the game, is filled with said collectibles that players need to look for and collect.

Where to Find the Emotional Baggage

In order to locate the Emotional Baggage in Cruller's Correspondence, according to SegmentNext, players must first go to the place where the Hatbox Tag is located. These tags can be used to reunite with their corresponding bag, which contains emotional issues.

READ ALSO: 'Psychonauts 2' Figments Collectibles Guide: Where to Locate Them in Bob's Bottles, Cassie's Collection

The said tag is located to the first Dead Letter's Office. Once they are in the area, they must look at their left, then turn to that direction, and swing on a pin. From there, they will find the Hatbox Tag, that is hidden inside the cabinet,

Next, players must go to the International Dead Letter Office. Before they will slide down to the slope in the area, they need to stroll to the left, and from there, they will find the Emotional Baggage itself, which is perched above the boxes.

Where to Find the Half-A-Mind

According to Gamer Pillar, there is one Half-A-Mind in the Crueller's Correspondence stage. It is located at the International Dead Letter Office, where the Emotional Baggage is located.

From there, they will jump down the big slop of letters at the bottom of the area. Afterwards, they will see the Half-A-Mind floating at the top of a scaffolding-like platform.

Players need to platform they way to the Half-of-Mind through a series of jumps. Once they are in the area, they will collect the said Half-A-Mind. Collecting two of these will increase Raz's mental health pool by 1 brain.

Where to Find the Memory Vault

Memory Vaults in Psychonauts 2 are those collectibles that holds the memory of a character whose mind/stage that Raz is traversing in. Players can attack said vaults with melee attacks in order to reveal a slideshow containing the memory of said character.

In order to locate this collectible, they must go again to the International Dead Letter's Office. They will traverse the insides of the office until they saw a Ford Robot managing and sorting the letters. From there, they will the said robot's torso until they saw the said vault, which is located right next to the gears.

Where to Find the Nugget of Wisdom

The Nuggets of Wisdom, once collected, will give the players Intern Credits. These credits will allow them to upgrade Raz's Psychic Powers.

In order to collect it, they must go to the final area of Cruller's Correspondence, which is in an office-like area. They must go to the typewriter in the area, and from there, they will see a giant green lamp shining above it.

Players must climb their way to the top of the said lamp using the Mental Collection. Once they reach to the top, they will collect the said nugget, which is golden in nature.

READ ALSO: 'Psychonauts 2' Guide: How to Switch Psychic Powers, Repeat Missions

TAG Psychonauts, Psychonauts 2
© 2020 Game & Guide All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Join the Conversation

whats new

'Psychonauts 2' Cruller’s Correspondence Collectibles Locations Guide: Where to Find Them ALL

'Psychonauts 2' Cruller’s Correspondence Collectibles Locations Guide: Where ...
'Pokemon Go' Sierra Guide: How to Defeat this Team GO Rocket Leader

'Pokemon Go' Sierra Guide: How to Defeat this Team GO Rocket Leader
Blizzard’s WoW Classic: The Burning Crusade

Blizzard’s WoW Classic: The Burning Crusade
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Leaks: New Characters, Price, Release Date

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Leaks: New Characters, Price, Release Date
'Genshin Impact' The Palace in the Pool Puzzle Guide: How to Unlock this Domain

'Genshin Impact' The Palace in the Pool Puzzle Guide: How to Unlock this Domain

Popular News

'Genshin Impact' Kujou Sara Guide: Abilities, Best Weapons, Ascension Materials

Are There Unsolvable FreeCell Games?

'Destiny 2' Trials of the Nine Weapons Guide: Best God Roll Perks for Judgment ...

'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' How to Level-Up Fast Guide: Simple Way to Earn ...

Hitman 3 The Seven Deadly Sins DLC 'Season of Gluttony' Guide: New Additions, ...

The 'KoF' XV Guide: Character Roster, Gameplay Features, Release Date, Pre-Order...

J Balvin Style 'Fortnite' Skin: How to Get, What Does it Look Like, Accesories, ...

'Pokemon Go' Mega Beedrill Raid Guide: Weakness, Counters, Best Movesets

'WarioWare: Get it Together' Free Demo Guide: How to Play it for Free

CoD Zombies Mauer der Toten Easter Egg Guide: How to Get LT53 Kazimir Grenade, ...
Real Time Analytics