'Far Cry 6' Guide: PC System Specs, Pre-Order Bonuses, Release Date

Ubisoft released more details regarding Far Cry 6, which includes its specs for its PC version in order to run the first-person shooting game more smoothly, even if it is installed in several lower-end computers.

According to Attack of the Fanboy, the game's developing team for its PC version said that they are aiming to deliver the best possible "smooth" gaming experience for its players who are using high-end PCs, making them enjoy "uncapped frame rates" in both widescreen and multi-monitors in the process.

PC Specs for Far Cry 6

According to NME, the video game company behind Far Cry 6 revealed the said specs in a blog posted in their website. They also specified in the same blog the specs that is suitable for any scenarios, including running the said shooting game at different frame resolutions, as well as whether or not raytracing in enabled.

Here is everything you'll need to know about the PC specs to best experience #FarCry6.



Find more details here: https://t.co/Gktmmlf9qq pic.twitter.com/5B5s9sifG9 — Far Cry 6 (@FarCrygame) September 2, 2021

In the blog, for PCs that will run the game on 1080p, with 30 frames per second (fps) and raytracing disabled, in order to run Far Cry 6, they must have an AMD Ryzen 3 1200 - 1.1 GHz or an Intel i5-4460 - 3.2 GHz CPU, an AMD RX 460 - 4GB or an NVIDIA GTX 960 - 4GB GPU, an 8GB RAM, and a 60GB HDD storage, which an SSD needs to be included.

READ ALSO: New 'Far Cry' Game Hinted By Ubisoft Post

For PCs that will run the game on 1080p, with 60fps and raytracing disabled, they must have an AMD Ryzen 5 3600X - 3.8 GHz or an Intel i7-7700 - 3.6 GHz CPU, an AMD RX VEGA64 - 8GB or an NVIDIA GTX 1080 - 8GB GPU, a 16GB RAM, and a 60GB worth of HDD storage, which also needs an SSD.

For PCs that will run the game on 1440p, with 60 fps and raytracing disabled, they must have an AMD Ryzen 5 3600X - 3.8 GHz or an Intel i7-9700 - 3.6GHz CPU, an AMD RX 5700XT - 8GB or an NVIDIA RTX 2070 Super - 8GB GPU, a 16GB RAM, and 60GB HDD storage, which also needs an SSD.

For PCs that will run the game on 1440p, with 60fps and raytracing enabled, they must have an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X - 3.7 GHz or an Intel i5-10600 - 4.1 GHz CPU, an AMD RX 6900XT - 16GB or an NVIDIA RTX 3070 - 8GB GPU, a 16GB RAM, and a 60GBHDD Storage, which also needs an SSD.

Finally, for PCs that will run the game in 4K resolution, with 30fps and raytracing on, they must have an AMD Ryzen 5800X - 3.7 GHz or an Intel i7-10700k - 3.8GHz CPU, an AMD RX 6800 - 16GB or an NVIDIA RTX 3080 - 10GB GPU, a 16GB RAM, and a 60GB worth of HDD storage, which also needs an SSD.

According to vg247.com, Far Cry 6's PC Version will be rolled out with AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution, a rendering technology, which is similar to NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology, that will increase its graphics performance.

Release Date, Pre-Order Bonus

According to Eteknix, Far Cry 6 is expected to be released on October 7thy for the PC, as well as for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Those who will pre-order its Standard Edition will also receive a Discos Locos disc launcher and a Libertad Chorizo companion, while those who will pre-order the Gold Edition will get the game's Season Pass, which includes three more downloadable contents (DLCs) and more.

Those who will pre-order the Ultimate Edition will also receive not just the base game and the Season Pass, but also an Ultimate Pack, which contains three different costume sets - the Croc Hunter Pack, the Vice Pack, and the Jungle Expedition Pack.

Those who will pre-order the physical copy of the game's Collector's Edition will receive not just the bonuses from the Ultimate Edition, but also goodies like the game's artbook, a 10-sticker set, an exclusive steelbook, the game's soundtrack, a Chorizo keyring, the map of Yara, and the replica of the Tostador flamethrower, complete with instructions on how to assemble it.

READ ALSO: Experts Say PS4 Has 5 Hidden Features That Every User Should Know; Use It With 'Far Cry Primal'