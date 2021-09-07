'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Best Anime Protagonist Cars to Restore

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players will have the opportunity to restore up to 72 cars, and 8 cars from its downloadable content (DLC) car packs, using more than 4,000 car parts on hand. These cars can be seen, and bought, in either the Junkyard, the Barn, or in Car Auctions.

One of the reasons why players wanted to play the real-life car mechanic simulation game is because they wanted to own their own car collection, especially the cars that they usually see in different media, whether if it is television shows, movies, or video games.

This includes media that involves around Japanese street racing, when cars made by either Toyota, Nissan, and Mitsubishi rule the streets, and drifting courses in the mountains. And when it comes to these racing-related Japanese media, two were well-known - Initial D and Wangan Midnight.

First started from their respective manga series, the two took different routes, each became a success of their own. Initial D was well known for its appreciation to Europop, as well as the beauty of drifting in the cliffs of Mount Akina in the anime, while Wangan Midnight bring in the intensity of street racing in the arcades.

But despite of these differences, both of them have a wide selection of cars, including the ones that were used by their protagonist. Fans of these franchises can now owe those said cars in Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, with most of them can be seen in the Junkyard.

The Toyota Trueno Sprinter AE86

The 1983 Toyota Sprinter Trueno AE86, or the Sakura Takumi in the Car Simulator 2021, is the "mascot" of the Initial D series as it was driven by Fujiwara Takumi whether for delivering tofu for his father's tofu shop, or for showcasing his drift skills in Mount Akina.

The said car was one of the cars that was pre-installed in the game, which means it can either seen in the Junkyard or, if the player is lucky, in the Barn. In the game, it bears the white body kit color that is almost similar to Initial D's AE86. Even its name in the game, Sakura Takumi, was based on Fujiwara Takumi itself.

Players need to keep in mind in restoring their AE86, they need to have the parts needed to build its I4 Engine, according to a YouTube Video made by Samereye.

Once they finish repairing it, they can paint it white with black undertrim, just like the AE85 Takumi is driving, and test drive it. Who knows, they can perform inertia drifts in the while the sound of Edo Boys' "No One Sleep in Tokyo" is playing in the background.

The Nissan Fairlady Z

The Nissan Fairlady Z was well-known in the world of Wangan Midnight, thanks to "Devil Z," a blue-painted Fairlady Z that has a tuned-up engine and boasts higher speeds in exchange of lower handling.

Because of this, it was infamously known for claiming a life of its former driver, causing the car itself to be scrapped, until one young Fujiwara Akio found and restored it to its former glory while dominating the streets of Wangan and its other adjacent streets in Tokyo.

Players can be like Akio in Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 as the Fairlady Z can be found mostly in the Junkyard once they finished downloading the Nissan DLC Pack.

In restoring the Fairlady Z, they must keep in mind that they need to install only the I6 Engine, according to Alex K's YouTube Video. If they want to have a simplier Fairlady Z, they can install the said engine without the tuned-up parts. But, if they are crazy enough to bring back the Devil Z, they need to tune up the parts for its I6 engine.

To make it more accurate, they will need to paint it blue. Once they have finished, they can test drive it while playing any random Wangan Midnight-based songs in the background.

