Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 Flipping Cars For Money Guide: How Flip an El Camino Classic Car to its Museum Quality [VIDEO]

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players can restore one of the 72 cars present in the game using more than 4,000 car parts. These cars can be bought in either car auctions or the Junkyard, or can be seen in the Farm. These cars, once restored, can either be sold for profit or can be kept for their own collection.

One of the cars that they wanted to own in the game is the 1967 Chevrolet El Camino, which is named as the Bolt Atlanta. The said car, which was released in the late 1960s and discontinued in 1987, was a dream car for those who are collecting muscle cars, and considered as a "cult classic."

Thanks to Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, they can now owe this piece of automotive history by restoring it to its former glory.

How to Restore the El Camino

In order to restore the El Camino, according to a YouTube Video made by Drae, players must remove the external parts first. This includes its body kit, side mirrors, windshield, head lights and tail lights, and its bumpers. They can repair these said parts in the Repair Table to make it look 100% or "brand new."

If they have enough money, they can also invest in buying its brand new parts to replace those that are not functioning or beyond repairs.

Afterwards, they will remove the other parts, including the engine, the wheels, and the suspension parts, until what is left is the body frame itself. Then, players need to click on the wielding machine to move it to the car lift where the car is. They will click it again, then select "Repair" to start repairing the body frame.

Next, they will now restore the engine of the El Camino. According to Lexa Kom Trikru's YouTube video, the car itself houses a V8 engine, so they need parts for it. To build the said engine, they must first have the engine block for the V8.

They can mount the said part in the engine stand by clicking the "Mount Part" tab while in front of the said engine stand. Once mounted, they may now proceed in building the engine itself.

For the remaining parts of the engine, they need an Ignition Distributor A, its Rotor, Cap and Clips, an Ignition Coil B, a Camshaft, a Cam Gear, a Timing Chain, a Timing Cover, a Power Steering Reservoir, a Fuel Filter, a Crankshaft, and the Pistons and its Rings.

They will also need a Water Pump and its Pulley, a Crankshaft Pulley, the Arms A and B, a Power Steering Pump, an Alternator, an Oil Filter, the Serpentine Belts A and B, a Radiator Fan, the Crankshaft Bearing Caps, the Oil Pan, the Rod Caps, the Engine Heads, an Intake Manifold, the Exhaust Manifolds, the Valve Push Rods, and the Rocker Arms.

Finally, they need the Engine Head Covers A and B, the Spark Plugs, the Ignition Wires, the Carburetors, an Air Filter, its Base and Cover, a Flywheel, a Clutch Plate, a Clutch Pressure Plate, a Clutch Release Bearing, a Gearbox, and a Starter.

Once the finish assembling the engine, they can mount it straight to the car, then finish re-assembling the rest of the car parts, including its wheels and suspension, the battery, the fusebox with the rest of its components like the relays and fuses, the rest of the car's body kit, its side mirrors, and its lights.

Afterwards, they can refill its oil, windshield wiper fluid, power steering fluid, and brake fluid. They can now do a custom paintjob, adjust its wheels and lightning, and perform a test ride.

