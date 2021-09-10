'Pokemon Go' Community Day October 2021 Duskull Guide: Start Date, Rewards, Exclusive Moves, and MORE

It is that time of the month where Trainers in Pokemon Go will be on a one place to meet for fun and catching Pokemon as the game's Community Day returns for the month of October. And to celebrate the Halloween season, the Ghost-type Pokemon Duskull will be the Pokemon in-focus for the said event.

Much like the previous Community Days, Duskull will be appearing in the wild more frequently, giving them the chance to catch it, as well as a chance to catch its Shiny version. The said event will also give them other bonuses, an event-exclusive Special Research, and much more.

What's In-Store for Community Day

As mentioned earlier, Pokemon Go's Community Day event for the month of October will have Duskull appear more frequently during the event, and Trainers will have the opportunity to catch it.

👻 Don’t get startled, but October’s #PokemonGOCommunityDay will feature Duskull, the Requiem Pokémon, on October 9! Save the date! https://t.co/cOHg3nJQlK pic.twitter.com/7tx9nxbiax — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) September 9, 2021

They will also have a chance to catch a Shiny Duskull. According to Bleeding Cool, those who wanted to catch the said Shiny version of the Ghost Pokemon will experience an increased chance of catching it during the event hours.

To help them catch either a normal or a Shiny Duskull, 30 Ultra Balls will be up for grabs in the game shop for free only during the event itself.

For those who caught a Duskull, according to Gamepur, they will also have a chance to have an event-exclusive Charge Move, Shadow Ball, once they evolve it into Dusknoir also during event hours or up to two hours afterward.

In order to help them do this, they must earn up to four Sinnoh Stones, which are the rewards for the event-exclusive Timed Research Tasks.

A one-time-purchase Community Day Box will be available in the shop during the event for 1,280 PokeCoins, which contains 50 Ultra Balls, four Incense, four Star Pieces, and an Elite Charged TM, as well as an event-exclusive Nothin' Dull About Duskull Special Research story, which only cost $1.

According to a post in Pokemon Go's website, other bonuses that Trainers will be getting during the Community Day include a triple amount of Stardust bonus after a Pokemon was caught, as well as Incense and Lure Modules that was activated during event hours will last for three hours.

Release Date, How to Prepare

The Pokemon Go Community Day for the month of Octobher, according to Dexerto, is expected to rolled out this coming October 9th, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM local time.

For players who want to participate in the said event, they must have the essentials that they will use, including at least two Incense that will last throughout the day.

They will also need to save Lures that they have as these items will last for three hours, as well as stocking up PokeBalls in order to catch Duskull, hence the free Ultra Balls from the game's shop will be beneficial for them.

Trainers must also clear up their own Pokemon Storage as they will be catching Pokemon all day long during the Community Day.

