'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' DeLorean DMC-12 Restoration Guide: How to Restore 'Back to the Future' Car

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players can repair and restore one of the 72 cars that are already available in the game, as well as eight cars that are available in the game's downloadable content (DLC) car packs, using more than 4,000 car parts.

These cars, once it is repaired or restored, they can either keep it as part of their collection or sell if for an additional profit that they can use to buy more cars in either the Barn, the Junkyard, the Car Salon, or the Car Auction.

Players will also have the opportunity to restore any car that they usually see in other mediums, whether be an anime series, movies, and other video games. One of the cars that they wanted to own in the game is the iconic DeLorean DMC-12.

Produced between 1981 and 1982, the said car has the distinct gull-wing doors, or car doors that open upwards instead of the usual sideways direction. Despite of this unique feature, the car has a lack of engine power and performance, which is not equal to its selling price.

READ ALSO: 'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Best Anime Protagonist Cars to Restore

However, this car's reputation of giving a less-than-satisfying driving experience changed when it was featured in the 1985 cult classic movie, Back to the Future, where Doctor Emmett Brown, played by Christopher Lloyd, used the DeLorean as a base for his time travelling machine.

Players can now have the same experience of owning the car in Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, minus the effort of souping it up by installing a flux capacitor that require 1.21 gigawatts of power so that it could travel time, as the car itself is already available in the game.

How to Restore the DeLorean

In order to restore the said care, players must first buy it. In the YouTube video made by Alex K, the DeLorean can be seen in the Junkyard. Once they bought it and clean it in the car wash, they may start disassembling the car parts, including its body kit, wheels, suspension, interior, and engine, until the body frame remains.

Next, they will restore the said body frame. To do this, they will click on the wielding machine, then they will select Move Equipment, then the car lift where the car is placed to. Afterwards, they will click the machine again, and select Use Equipment. Once they Accept, they body frame will be repaired.

Afterwards, they will go to engine stand to build the car's new engine. The DeLorean is housing a V6 VQ37VHR engine, so players need to have the parts for the said engine.

They need the engine block, the crankshaft, the pistons and its rings, the power steering pump, the rod and crankshaft caps, the flywheel, the clutch plate, the clutch pressure plate, the clutch release bearing, the engine heads A and B, the exhaust manifolds A, the rocker arms B, the camshafts A, and the intake manifold B.

They will also need the camshaft caps A and B, the timing covers, the rocker arms A, the spark plugs, the fuel filter, the fuel rails, the engine head covers A and B, the alternator, the ignition coils, the cam gears, the timing chains A and B, the water pump, the timing chain shoes A and B, the oil pan, and the intake manifold A.

They would need to have the throttles, the idler rollers, the oil filter, the crankshaft pulley, the serpentine belt A, and the belt tensioner.

Once that they finished building the engine, they can mount the said engine, and reassemble the other car parts, including the wheels, the suspension, the pipes, the interior, the electronics, and the rest of its body kit. They can also customize its body paint.

After realigning the wheel and the lights and putting its dyno test, they can now put their restored DeLorean on a test run.

READ ALSO: 'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Fastest Minivan Restoration Guide: How to Make it into Supercharged One that Would Make a Soccer Mom Happy