'Call of Duty'-Amazon Prime Gaming Loot Bundles Guide: How to Get Them for Free + What's Inside

Activision and Amazon have teamed up once again in bringing in-game loot for Call of Duty players who are also subscribers of the latter's Prime Gaming service.

The said collaboration will give away free Bundles for those said subscribers who are playing Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Call of Duty: Mobile. The said Bundle will contain in-game items such as Operator Skins, weapon blueprints, weapon and profile cosmetics, and XP Tokens.

How to Grab these Loot Bundles for Free

In order to get the aforementioned in-game loot bundles, players must first be subscribers of Amazon's Prime Gaming. For those who are not yet subscribers of the said service, according to Charlie Intel, they can sign up for a free 30-day trial to try it out.

In order to subscribe to the Prime Gaming service, players must first sign-up to Amazon Prime, or if they have an existing account, they have to simply log it in. Once they are in, they can now subscribe to the said service.

Afterwards, they will go to the special Call of Duty Loot Bundle webpage. Once they are on the said webpage, they will pick on one of the loot bundles that are active in the webpage, then click the Claim Now tab on top of the said loot bundle.

Once they clicked the said tab, they need to make sure that their Amazon Prime account is linked to their Call of Duty account. To do this, they need to be logged in or signed in the said webpage, then click Continue to begin the account linking.

They will click the Go to Activision tab, where they will be redirected to Activision's account-linking webpage. From there, they need to log-in their Activision account, and authorize Prime Gaming to fulfill said content. After that, they need to click "Complete Claim" to complete said process.

The Loot Bundle Boxes will be sent towards the player's inbox, where they can claim it for use during the game.

What's Inside the Loot Bundles

As of this writing, there are three Loot Bundles that are up for grabs for Call of Duty players who are also Prime Gaming subscribers.

The Bogged Down Bundle, according to Dot Esports, contains the Epic "Swamp" Woods Operator Skin, the Legendary "Track Master" sub-machine gun and the Epic "Monsoon" sniper rifle weapon blueprints, the epic "Swamp Mudder" player profile emblem, and the Rare "True North" weapon decal.

The World Series of Warzone packs, which is one of the two loot packs that will celebrate the multiplayer competitive event of the same name, has the Epic "Stolen Crown" calling card, the Epic "Howl" player profile emblem, and a Double XP and a Double Weapon XP Token, which both of them will last for an hour once activated.

The World Series of Warzone Bundle, on the other hand, has the Legendary "Shopping Cart" assault rifle and "Management Material" sub-machine gun weapon blueprints, the Epic "Crown" weapon charm, and the Epic "Killcam Staredown" calling card.

According to a blog post in Call of Duty's website, the said bundles will be available to claim for free until October 12th, with more in-game loot bundles will soon to come, including ones for Call of Duty: Mobile.

As for the World Series of Warzone bundle, the items included in it will be immediately used in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War once all of them are claimed, while the same bundle will be available in Call of Duty: Warzone on October 7th.

