'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Mitsubishi Evo VII Restoration Guide: How to Restore One of the Known Cars in 'The Fast and the Furious' [VIDEO]

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players were given an opportunity to repair and restore one of the 72 cars that are already installed in the game, as well as 8 cars from its two downloadable content (DLC) car packs, using more than 4,000 car parts available.

They will also have the opportunity to tinker, and owe, the cars that they usually see in different media, from video games, television shows, and movies.

The "Fast & Furious" movie series may be one of those car-based media that players look for inspiration while playing the real-life car mechanic simulation game, as the said franchise has a plethora of cars that were used in each of its movies.

One of those cars that players want to own is the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VII, which is the car driven by Brian O'Conner, portrayed by the late Paul Walker, in the movie 2 Fast 2 Furious.

The said car was part of Mitsubishi's Lancer Evolution series, and it was produced from August 2001 to January 2003 to make room for the series' Lancer Evolution VIII.

How to Restore a Lancer Evo VII

In order to restore the Lancer Evolution VII, or the Hinata Kagura SX in the game, players must buy the car first. The said car can be seen, and bought, in either the Junkyard or the Barn.

Once they bought the said car, they may now restore it. In a YouTube video made by Hybridsteel, to start the restoration process, they must first disassemble all of the car parts until the body remains in the car lift. This includes the engine unit, its electronics, wheels, suspension, interior, and the body kit.

Afterwards, they will replace the rims my removing the old ones that is installed in the tires using the tire changer, then install the new Rim 2, which almost looked like the rim used in Brian's Lancer Evo VIII, to the 255/30R19 sport tire.

Afterwards, they will use the wielding machine to repair the body frame, then use the repair table to repair other car parts. Those who are impossible to be repaired may sell them for scrap and buy a new one instead.

Next, they will restore the car's engine. According to JAWRT's YouTube video, the Lancer Evolution VII houses an I4 engine. To build the said engine, they need its engine block, the crankshaft, the pistons and its rings, the rod caps, the crankshaft bearing caps, the oil pan, the oil filter, the idler rollers, and the water pump.

They will also need the alternator, the power steering pump, the engine head, the camshafts, the camshaft caps, the cam gears, the timing chains, the fuel filter, the timing covers, the exhaust manifold, the turbocharger, the serpentine belts, the belt tensioner, the crankshaft pulley, the intake manifold, and the throttle.

They will also need the fuel rails, the flywheel, the clutch plate, the clutch pressure plate, the clutch release bearing, the engine head cover, the spark plugs, and the ignition coils.

Once the engine is built, they may install it in the car. After mounting it inside the car, they may now reinstall the other parts, including the ABS pump, the parts for the suspension, the newly-replaced wheels with new rims, the electronics including the battery, the radiator, the rest of the body kit, and the interior.

After the car is completely assembled, they can now transfer it to the paint shop for a custom paint job. In order for the car to be accurately same as Brian's Lancer Evo VII, they can paint it in bright yellow.

Once they adjusted the headlights and wheels, as well as putting on a dyna test, they can put their very own Lancer Evo VII on a test drive.

