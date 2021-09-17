'CoD Vanguard' Open Beta Test Guide: How to Join, When will Last, PC System Specs Requirements, and More

Sledgehammer Games opened up the doors of the Open Beta Test for Call of Duty: Vanguard for all of the video game platforms. The said beta test, according to NME, will be focusing more on cross-platforming, as it will be covering the shooting game's versions for Windows PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Participants of Vanguard's beta test will not just only experience the newest installment of the Call of Duty franchise, but they will also receive rewards, including a weapon blueprint for both the game once it will roll-out and Call of Duty: Warzone, as well as a new Operator Skin for Call of Duty: Mobile.

Open Beta Test Schedules

Call of Duty: Vanguard's Open Beta Test will last during the weekend. According to Forbes, those who are playing in their Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S, and have the Early Access after pre-ordering the Digital Ultimate Edition, the Digital Cross-Gen Bundle, and the Digital Standard Edition, can participate the beta test from September 16th, at 10:00 AM PT (1:00PM ET), to September 18th, at 10:00 AM PT (1:00 PM ET).

The #Vanguard👏 Crossplay 👏 Beta 👏 Weekend 👏 is 👏 now 👏 LIVE! 👏



Along with them are Windows PC players who also have the Early Access after they purchased the game's Standard Edition and Ultimate Edition.

Players of both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, on the other hand, will be participating to the Open Beta Test without any pre-requisites from September 16th, at 10:00 AM PT, (1:00 PM ET) to September 20th, at 10:00 AM PT (1:00 PM ET).

PC and Xbox players who do not have the said Early Passes can still join the said Open Beta Test on September 18th, at 10:00 AM PT (1:00 PM ET), to September 20th, at 10:00 AM PT (1:00 PM ET).

System Specs for PCs

PC players who will participating in Call of Duty: Vanguard's Open Beta Tests need to have specs suit for the game's system requirements to make sure that it will have a smooth performance during the said beta tests.

According to Rock Paper Shotgun, PCs must have the following minimum system specs -- a Windows 10 64-Bit (1909 or later builds) OS, either an Intel Core i5-2500k or an AMD Ryzen 5 1600X CPU, either an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB / GTX 1050Ti 4GB or an AMD Radeon R9 380 Graphics Card, an 8GB RAM, and a 45GB worth of HDD storage.

To maximize the game's performance, they must have the recommended system specs for PCs - the latest Service Pack of Windows 10 64-Bit OS, either an Intel Core i7-4770k or an AMD Ryzen 7 1800X CPU, either an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 8GB / GTX 1660 6GB or an AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 Graphics Card, a 16GB RAM, and a 45GB worth of HDD storage.

Aside from having a Battle.net launcher installed in their system, which is a requirement to participate in the Open Beta Test, PCs must also have a stable Internet connection, a DirectX compatible Sound Card, and a DirectX 12 compatible system.

What's In-Store

Participants of the Open Beta Test, according to Forbes, can play the five maps in Call of Duty: Vanguard, namely Champion Hill and its four smaller maps, Hotel Royal, Gavutu, Red Star, and Eagle's Nest.

They will also play the Solos, Duos, and Trios game modes in Champion Hill, as well as the Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and the new Patrol game mode. Search & Destroy will also be available.

Participants who will be participating the said beta test, according to a blog post in the game's website, will receive a weapon blueprint for Call of Duty: Vanguard, once it is fully launched on November 5th, and Call of Duty: Warzone, as well as an Arthur Kinglsey Operator Skin for Call of Duty: Mobile, which will be shortly available after the end of the Open Beta Test.

