Epic Games Gives Away 'Speed Brawl,' 'Tharsis' for Free: How to Get Your Own Copy

By Staff Reporter , Updated Sep 17, 2021 12:14 AM EDT
Close
 FREE GAMES
(Photo: Photo from Epic Games Store's Twitter Page, @EpicGames)

It is time to punch hard, and fast, and test your luck in order to survive in space as Epic Games Store brings in "Speed Brawl" and "Tharsis" for their "Free Games" offer. Now players who want to play these two games can grab their copies for free for a limited time only.

The online digital games store always offer video games from their library for free for a week. Next week, the top-down strategy game, "The Escapist," will be available for free in the said store.

Get Ready to Rumble with "Speed Brawl"

Developed and released in September of 2018 by Double Stalion Games, Speed Brawl, according to NME, is a 2D side scrolling combat racer game that takes place in an alternate history Britain, where an alien race attacked the planet, but later defeated and controlled by a man who used them as punching bags for his game.

In the game, according to Neowin, players will choose one of the six brawlers, and face the extraterrestrial horde in a gauntlet match. In order to win the said match, they will build combos and unleash powerful moves while maintaining their momentum.

READ ALSO: The 'KoF' XV Guide: Character Roster, Gameplay Features, Release Date, Pre-Order Bonuses

Each of the said brawlers has a unique fighting style and can be upgraded to tailor their combat as they progress in the game. These upgraded fighting styles, including abilities, can be used to defeat foes as quickly and efficiently as possible in order to achieve gold.

Speed Brawl can be either played alone or with friends and other players through either local or online coop mode.

Roll the Dice with "Tharsis"

Developed and released in 2016 by Choice Provisions, Tharsis, according to Destructoid, is a turn-based strategy game that revolves around an ill-fated trek to Mars, where the astronauts that are in the said trek will need to survive the outer space with cannibalism and the roll of the dice.

According to PC Gamer, players need to lead the crew through the disasters that they will be facing while on space, while solving problems like food shortages and other moment-to-moment hassles of trying to survive on a hostile environment with the help of rolling the dice, relying their decisions on rely on luck and RNG

Each member of the crew has dices that can be used while performing actions throughout the ship. The results from the dice roll will determine how much process they make.

How to Get these Games for Free

Much like their previous giveaways, in order for players to get their free copies of Speed Brawl and Tharsis in the Epic Games Store, they need to go to the digital online video game store's website and look for the "Free Games" tab.

Then, click the "Free Now" button below it. Once you are in dedicated pages of either of the games, click the "Get" button. You must be logged in before you grab these free games.

Both Speed Brawl and Tharsis will be available for free in Epic Games Store until September 23rd.

READ ALSO: 'Swords of Legends Online' Moon Festival Event Guide: New Dungeons, Other In-Game Elements Players Could Expect

TAG Epic Games Store, Tharsis, Speed Brawl
© 2020 Game & Guide All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Join the Conversation

whats new

‘MtG’ Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Draft Guide: New Keyword Mechanics, How do They Work

‘MtG’ Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Draft Guide: New Keyword Mechanics, How do ...
'MtG Arena' Patch 2021.9.0 Update Guide: Progression Bug Fix, Other Fixes, Changes Players Could Expect + Free XP and Pack Codes

'MtG Arena' Patch 2021.9.0 Update Guide: Progression Bug Fix, Other Fixes, ...
'CoD Vanguard' Open Beta Test Guide: How to Join, When will Last, PC System Specs Requirements, and More

'CoD Vanguard' Open Beta Test Guide: How to Join, When will Last, PC System ...
Epic Games Gives Away 'Speed Brawl,' 'Tharsis' for Free: How to Get Your Own Copy

Epic Games Gives Away 'Speed Brawl,' 'Tharsis' for Free: How to Get Your Own ...
'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Story Order 26 Guide: How to Restore a Bolt Atlanta

'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Story Order 26 Guide: How to Restore a Bolt ...

Popular News

'Red Dead Online' Weekly Update Guide: Cash Reward Bonuses, Free Items, and More

'Destiny 2' Season of the Lost Seasonal Challenges Week 4 Guide: How to Clear ...

'Fortnite' Chapter 2 Season 8 Toona Fish Guide: How to Get the Character Skin, ...

'Tales of Arise' Owl Locations Guide: Where to Find Them in Calaglia, What ...

‘Car Mechanic Simulator 2021’ How to Edit your Game Save Profile on your PC

'Sims 4 Spa Day Refresh' Update Guide: New Additions, Fixes, and Other Elements ...

'Dead by Daylight' Hellraiser Update Guide: New Pinhead Killer, Release Date + ...

'Far Cry 6' Guide: PC System Specs, Pre-Order Bonuses, Release Date

'Genshin Impact' The Palace in the Pool Puzzle Guide: How to Unlock this Domain

'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Patch 1.0.7 Update Guide: What are the Additions, ...
Real Time Analytics