Epic Games Store Gives Away 'The Escapists,' 'Europa Universalis IV' for Free: How to Get Copies

Updated Sep 24, 2021
 FREE GAMES
(Photo: Screenshot from the Epic Games Store Website)

It is time to escape from prison and strategize to change the course of civilization as Epic Games Store gives away two video games in two separate weeks.

For this week, the online digital video game store brings in "The Escapists," a 2015 top-down strategy game, while for next week, they will have "Europa Universalis IV," a 2013 strategy game.

Make an Escape with The Escapists

Developed in 2014 and released in 2015 by Mouldy Toof Studios, The Escapists, according to NME, allows players to be in a prison sandbox experience in order to complete their only one objective - to escape.

In order to do this, they must craft items and prepare escape routes, all while not drawing attention from anyone in the prison, not even the prison guards that will be guarding them. But in order to get them in their good, as well as staying in the radar, they need to follow the routine inside of the prison.

While experiencing the life as a prisoner, they must gather the items needed along the way in order to craft the tools needed and find any opportunities to progress their plans. These items must be hidden in order to avoid confiscation. According to PC Invasion, they could also start prison riots to distract the guards and make their escape.

There are ten unique prisons, each with its unique routines, cast of inmates, and multiple escape routes, as well as 185 kinds of items that they can use to craft tools for escape. Players can also create their own prison environment for them to try and share with the other players.

Build a Civilization through Tactics with Europa Universalis IV

Released in 2013 by Paradox Development Studio, Europa Universalis IV, according to PCGamesN, is a grand strategy game that covers the period between the late Middle Ages through the early modern era, from 1444 CE to 1821 CE.

In the game, players will control a state from an existing nation, and it is their job to lead said state in progression and technological development while focusing on colonial conquest, or defending against one.

They will handle the military, trade, and diplomatic affairs, all of which will be affected by their decisions as the games goes by, while keeping in mind about possible clashes of religion, political standing, and culture that will be happening as the borders began to expand.

Keeping these in mind and they will have a nation that might become a superpower that will dominate the whole world one continent at a time.

How to Get these Games for Free

Much like their previous giveaways, in order for players to get their free copies of The Escapists and Europa Universalis IV in the Epic Games Store, they need to go to the digital online video game store's website and look for the "Free Games" tab.

Then, click the "Free Now" button below it. Once you are in dedicated pages of either of the games, click the "Get" button. You must be logged in before you grab these free games.

The Escapist will be available in the Epic Games Store for free until September 30th, while Europa Universalis IV will be up for grabs for free from September 30th until October 7th.

