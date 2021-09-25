'Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links' ARC-V Guide: What is Pendulum Summon, How it Works + New Characters, Cards that will be Coming

It is time to create the Pendulum of the Souls as Sakaki Yuya and the rest of the characters, and their signature cards, from Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V has entered the realm of Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links. The said arrival also brings forth the "Pendulum Summon" mechanic in the mobile game app.

Several players of the game, as well as those who are also playing the physical Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game, expected that ARC-V­, which chronologically, the fifth installment in the card game franchise, will be included.

Before this, the game also has Synchro Summon from Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's, which uses Tuner monsters to summon Synchro Monsters, and Xyz Summon from Yu-Gi-Oh! ZEXAL, which overlays monsters of the same level to summon Xyz Monsters that has the Rank of the same level.

"Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V" will be added to #YuGiOhDuelLinks starting from September 28th (JST).

The new Summoning method "Pendulum Summon" will be introduced along with the new world release!

What is Pendulum Summon

A new summoning mechanic that will be introduced in Duel Links, Pendulum Summon, according to The Gamer, is a mechanic where players required to activate two Pendulum Monsters by putting them in the Pendulum Zones.

The said zones were formerly placed on the either side of the field, right next to the Deck, the Graveyard, the Extra Deck, and the Field Spell Card Zones. However, due to the implementation of the Master Rule 4, the Pendulum Zones were moved to the Spell and Trap Zones.

These special monsters have Pendulum Scales, which will determine what levels they can summon from their hand, or in the Pendulum Monsters' case, from the Extra Deck, where they will be placed face-up once they are destroyed.

For example, Sakaki's signature monsters, Stargazer Magician and Timegazer Magician, has the scales of 1 and 8, respectfully. Once both of these monsters are in the Pendulum Zone, players can now Pendulum Summon monsters that are Levels 2 to 7.

They can do this more than once in their own Main Phase, making it easier to do either Synchro or Xyz plays.

Also, Pendulum Monsters, like most of the monsters in Yu-Gi-Oh!, has effects aside from their standard ones, or their flavor texts if they are Normal Monsters. These Pendulum effects can be activated if they are in the Pendulum Zones.

Pendulum Summoning in Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links will be much similar to that from the physical Trading Card Game version. Pendulum Monsters will be placed in the Pendulum Zones, which are in Spell and Trap Zones, except that in the game, instead of five, players can Pendulum Summon up to three monsters.

New Characters, Cards

With the arrival of the Pendulum Summon and Pendulum Monsters, Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links will also welcome the characters from Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V, which can be unlocked and playable once players successfully fulfill a task.

According to the trailer video for the said arrival, which was released in Japan last September 17th, aside from Sakaki, Zuzu Boyle (Hiiragi Suzu), Gong Strong (Gongenzaka Noboru), and Sylvio Sawatari (Sawatari Shingo) will also be appearing in the game.

Along with their arrival are the new cards that will be available in the game, such as the aforementioned Stargazer Magician and Timegazer Magician, as well as Odd-Eyes Pendulum Dragon, Sakaki's another signature card.

Other cards that were featured in the trailer, and possibly included in the game, are Bloom Diva, the Melodious Choir, Superheavy Samurai Big Benkei, and Abyss Actor-Superstar, all of which teases the arrival of the Melodious, Superheavy Samurai, and Abyss Actor archetypes.

Also, at the end of the trailer, Declan Akaba (Akaba Reiji) was also seen, teasing the arrival of his signature D/D/D archetype.

Sakaki and the rest of the ARC-V gang, along with the Pendulum Monsters, as well as the implementation of Pendulum Summon, according to Dot Esports, will be arriving on Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links after its major update this coming September 28th (JST).

Players will expect bonus gems and cards will be awarded from them once they logged in, as well as a new Box and a possible Structure Deck, all of which will be sold in the game's store, that will be their starting point for the new summoning mechanic.

