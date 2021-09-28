'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Story Order 17 Guide: How to Repair the Ribbsan Z530/Nissan 350Z [VIDEO]

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players will not only restore the cars that are available in the game, but also restore ones that will be given to them through its Story Orders.

These Story Orders, once completed, will reward them Credits, which can be used to purchase other cars that want to restore and one of the more than 4,000 parts that they will use in future projects, as well as XP, which can be used to unlock abilities.

How to Accomplish the Story Order 17

In this Story Order, players must repair a Ribbsan Z530, or in the real life, it is the Nissan 350Z. According to a YouTube video made by Kronos80, the owner wants to restore the said car to "its past performance."

Once they received the car, they would notice that under the Issues to Fix, there are parts that needs to be "discovered."

To start the said repair, they need to transfer the car to the Car Lift inside of their garage. From there, they will examine it in order to check which parts are "missing."

They can use the Additional Tools to examine specific parts, or do the Examination Mode if they want to examine the parts manually. Once they examined a part or several parts, they would saw its status, which was displayed as colored percentage.

If the percentage is green, the said part is still usable. If it is yellow or orange, it needs repairs. If it is red, it is impossible to repair. These are the parts are the ones that are "not discovered" or "missing."

Once they finished examining them, players need to either repair or replace the following parts - camshafts A and B, two rocker arms A, six spark plugs, six ignition coils, a fuel filter, two fuel rails, an air filter, a belt tensioner, a clutch plate, a clutch release bearing, a crankshaft pulley, two idler rollers a, an idler roller B, and a serpentine belt.

They also need to repair or replace two front shock absorbers A, two front steering knuckles A, two front springs, a front sway bar, two outer tie rods, four rubber bushings, and two sway bar front end link A.

These parts can either replaced with new parts that can be bought through Credits or repaired through the Repair Table, where they will play a minigame. To repair a part, they must timely land to the green tabs. They must do this multiple times until the part is fully repaired.

Once they got all of the repaired or replaced parts, they can now reassemble the car, and change its oil, Power Steering fluid, windshield washer fluid, brake fluid, and coolant. Afterwards, they will realign the wheels to calibrate them.

They can wash the car, and either repaint the car, or retain the original car paint. Once they finished doing these tasks, they will click Finish Order to finish the Story Order and claim the Credits.

