'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Plymouth Fury Car Restoration Guide: How to Restore This Classic Car [VIDEO]

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players can restore cars that are available in the game, whether if it is one of the 72 cars that were pre-installed, or one of the eight cars that are in two of its downloadable content (DLC) car packs, or one of the many car mods that are available for download in the Steam Workshop.

These cars, once restored using more than 4,000 parts or repair its parts, if some of them can do so, can either be sold for additional profit, or keep it as part of their collection.

One of the cars that they want to include in said collection in the game is the Plymouth Fury, a convertible that was made by Plymouth, a division in Chrysler, in 1959 until 1978.

How to Restore a Plymouth Fury

In order to obtain said car, they must to download the mod first, which was mentioned earlier, is available in the Steam Workshop. Once they downloaded it, they will see the car in the Junkyard, the Barn, the Car Salon, and the Car Auctions.

Once they got the car, according to Alex K's YouTube video they must wash it first before proceeding to the repairs. With the changes made by the game's Patch 1.0.9 Update, washing the said car will now add more of its value.

Afterwards, they will transport the car to the Car Lift in their garage, where they will disassemble each of its parts until the body frame remains. This includes the engine, the body kit, the wheels and its suspension, and the interior.

Those parts that has a yellow to orange status percentage can be repaired in the Repair Table, while those that have red status percentage can be sold for Credits.

After disassembling the parts, they will use the Wielding Machine to repair the whole body frame. Then, they will proceed in repairing the other parts, including the engine itself.

The Plymouth Fury has a V8 engine, so they need its engine block to be used as its base. Then, they will purchase from the shop or repair its crankshaft, its oil and fuel filter, its power steering pump, its alternator, its ignition distributor, its camshaft, its ignition coil B, and its piston, along with its rings.

They will also need its rod caps, its camshaft bearing caps, its oil pan, its flywheel, its clutch plate, its clutch pressure plate, its clutch release bearing, its cam gear, its timing chain, its timing cover, its crankshaft pulley, its water pump, its water pump pulley, its arms, its serpentine belts, and its radiator fan.

They will also need the engine heads, its intake manifold, its exhaust manifolds, its spark plugs, its valve push rods, its rocker arms, its engine head covers, its carburetors, its ignition distributor rotor, its ignition distributor cap, its clips, its ignition wires, and its air filter base, along with the air filter and the air filter cover.

Once they finished rebuilding the engine, they will remount it in the car using the Engine Pulley. Afterwards, they will reassemble the rest of the car.

Once they reassembled it, they can repaint the car, which can also increase its value, re-align its headlights and wheels, tune up the gears in its gearbox, and test drive their very own Plymouth Fury.

