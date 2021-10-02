'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Restoration Guide: How to Restore this American Muscle Car [VIDEO]

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players can repair and restore one of the 72 cars that are already installed in the game, as well as eight others that are included in two of its downloadable content (DLC) car packs, and multiple car mods that can be downloaded in the Steam Workshop, using more than 4,000 car parts.

These cars, once repaired or restored, can either be sold for additional profit or added in their garage collection.

They can also be distinguished from modern-day sports cars to classic muscle cars. One of the said cars is the classic 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1, the first ever model for Ford's Mustang car line.

How to Restore the 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1

After it was downloaded from the Steam Workshop, the 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 can be found in the game's Junkyard, Barn and Car Auctions.

Once they got the car, they will start washing the said car, then transfer it to the Car Lift. From there, they will start disassembling its parts until what remains in the Car Lift is the body frame, including its body kit, engine, wheels and suspension, and interior. After that, using the Wielding Machine, they will repair the said body frame.

Then, they will proceed in repairing several parts of the car, including the engine. According to the YouTube video made by Boblas, the 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is compatible with the V8 2carb OHV engine.

To build said engine, they must have the engine block, the crankshaft, the camshaft, the pistons with its rings, the rod caps, the crankshaft bearing caps, the oil and fuel filter, the oil pan, the alternator, the power steering pump, the engine heads, the valve push rods, the exhaust manifolds, and the rocker arms.

They also need the spark plugs, the engine head covers, the ignition distributor, the ignition distributor rotor, the ignition distributor cap, the clips, the cam gear, the timing chain, the timing cover, the water pump, the water pump pulley, the crankshaft pulley, the serpentine belts, and the radiator fan.

They will also need to have the ignition coil, the ignition wire, the intake manifold, the carburetors, the round air filter base, the round air filter itself, the round air filter cover, the flywheel, the clutch plate, the clutch pressure plate, and the clutch release bearing.

Once they build the whole engine, they will reinstall it to the car using the Engine Pulley. Afterwards, they can repair the other car parts, especially those that can be repaired, in the Repair Table. This is to avoid buying expensive parts.

To do this, they must play a "minigame," where they need to land at the green tabs to repair the part. They must repeat this process until the parts are fully repaired.

On the other hand, the parts that are impossible to repair should be sold for addition Credits and Scraps, which can be used in buying and upgrading other parts.

As for the body kit, they must need to go to the Community Car Body Shop in order to either buy a new body kit or repair the existing one.

Once they got the repaired parts, they will reassemble the whole car, then they can repaint it. Once they repainted the car, they can now calibrate it by realigning its headlights and wheels, as well as tuning the gears in its gearbox. After that, they can now test drive their restored 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1.

